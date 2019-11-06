Rice exporters require certification of inspection to export to European Union

Indian rice exporters will now have to obtain a certification of inspection from a government agency to ship both the basmati and non-basmati varieties to countries of the European Union. "Export of rice (basmati and non-basmati) to European Union (EU) countries will require certificate of inspection from Export Inspection Council/Export Inspection Agency with immediate effect," directorate general of foreign trade has said in a notification.

Two aromatic basmati rice varieties -- PB1 and 1401 -- witness maximum export to the EU. The European Commission had brought down in basmati rice the maximum residue limit (MRL) level for Tricyclazole, a fungicide used by farmers against a disease, to 0.01 mg per kg from 0.03 mg earlier. This was done for all countries.

India, the world's top rice exporter, exports about 3 lakh tonnes of basmati rice to the EU. The Export Inspection Council (EIC) is the official export certification body of India which ensures quality and safety of products exported from India.

It was set up by the government of India under the Export (Quality Control and Inspection) Act, 1963 to ensure sound development of export trade of India through quality control and inspection. The assurance to quality and safety is provided through either a consignment wise inspection or a quality assurance/food safety management based certification through its field organisation.

The Export Inspection Agencies (EIAs) under the council are located at Mumbai, Kolkata, Kochi, Delhi and Chennai.

