Emami Q2 net up 16.44% at Rs 95.99 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 15:47 IST
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Kolkata-based FMCG major Emami Ltd on Wednesday reported a 16.44 percent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 95.99 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 82.44 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Emami Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 660.05 crore in the second quarter against 628.21 crores in the year-ago quarter, a growth of 5 percent. The quarter posted a soft growth due to challenging liquidity and the consumption environment in the domestic business. However, the international business posted a good growth of 20 percent during the period.

Commenting on the financial performance, Emami Ltd Director Mohan Goenka said despite constrained liquidity in trade channels and consumption environment, especially for discretionary products in the domestic business, the company posted good revenue growth with an improvement in profit margins during the quarter. On the outlook, he said, "We expect the recent economic measures by the central government and RBI to add stimulus to market liquidity which is envisaged to boost the demand curve during the second half of the financial year. Softening of raw material prices and cost control measures are also likely to aid margin improvement."

Emami further said its board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share at 200 percent for the ongoing fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

