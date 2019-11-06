International Development News
Huawei wins award for best camera phone and best value Smartphone 2019
London [UK] Nov 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) received two prestigious awards at the annual TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards (MCCA) 2019, held at London's Cafe de Paris. Part of an annual consumer survey, where candidates are selected by TechRadar's expert panel of judges, consumers are invited to vote on which network or device they feel deserves to walk away being crowned consumers' choice and a coveted winner of a TechRadar MCCA trophy.

The 19th ceremony saw the evening's hosts announce the Huawei P30 Pro as Best Camera Phone and the Huawei P smart 2019 as Best Value Phone (under £200) further endorsing Huawei's leadership in mobile photography and proving that consumers can buy smart-phones at an attractive price with great specifications. "The Huawei P smart 2019 was praised by our judges for its slick design and an impressive amount of storage- all for an incredible price," said the hosts.

This was quickly followed by the Best Camera Phone category where the Huawei P30 Pro was announced as the winner when Huawei collected its trophy. "You might think that four cameras on one phone is a bit of a gimmick, but Huawei has shown that it can make a brilliant camera with that technology, offering a phone that blew our judges away with the clarity and richness of its snaps," added the host.

These TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Award wins for Huawei continue the brand's prominence, having won three TechRadar Mobile Choice Awards in 2018 (Manufacturer of the Year, Phone of the Year, Best Camera Phone). Huawei also won two awards in 2017 (Best Mid-Market Phone, One to Watch) and one in 2016 (Best Camera Phone). "We are honoured to once again be recognised by consumers and the tech experts at TechRadar, and we're pleased to receive two awards for Huawei P Series devices. Huawei is committed to bringing new and improved smart-phone photography experiences to consumers, pushing the limit of smart-phone camera capabilities with ground-breaking and bold technologies," said Li Changzhu, Vice President of the Handset Business, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

"Running for 19 years in the UK, our annual TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards surpassed any existing consumer benchmark by receiving over 34,000 customer votes, showing us that consumers love the opportunity to vote for who they love the most," said Mark Fermor, Awards Director, TechRadar Mobile Choice Consumer Awards. "It's great to see customers and our expert judges at TechRadar HQ recognise Huawei across these two prestigious categories," he added.

Huawei's win in the 'Best Camera Phone' category continues a trend of our innovative approach to photography earning top honours at TechRadar MCCA 2019. The Huawei P9 was voted the best camera phone in 2016, and the Huawei P20 secured the trophy in 2018. Huawei launched the New P30 Pro in September 2019, continuing the Huawei P series' aesthetic design and innovative photography technology, the New P30 Pro boasts fashionable enhancements in colour design and improved photographic and video editing functions.

The Huawei P30 series has remained a consumer favourite, with sales exceeding 17 million units. It has been loved and praised by many authoritative organisations around the world including the European Image and Sound Association (EISA). Huawei P30 Pro was named the 'EISA Best Smartphone 2019-2020' by the Association, the second year in a row that Huawei has won this category. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

