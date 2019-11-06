International Development News
Development News Edition

Onion price rise due to fall in output, govt taking steps: Paswan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:49 IST
Onion price rise due to fall in output, govt taking steps: Paswan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Onion prices have shot up to Rs 80/kg in the retail market due to 30-40 percent decline in domestic production and the government is taking all steps to contain the price rise, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Wednesday. In view of high prices, Paswan reviewed the situation of demand, supply and prices with top officials of food and consumer affairs departments for two hours at his residence. The secretaries of both departments were present.

"We have reviewed the onion availability and price situation. Prices have gone up as production (kharif onion) has declined by 30-40 per cent in the country," Paswan told reporters here. There was a delay in sowing of kharif onion because of late arrival of monsoon and later floods in many states damaged the crop, he said.

Stating that prices fluctuate depending on supply-demand, Paswan said currently, there is mismatch in this. However, the government is taking measures to improve availability and check prices. "We are concerned about the situation and the government is trying its best. We have taken maximum steps," he said.

Asked when the prices will cool down, Paswan said, "I am not an astrologer but it should hopefully come down by end of November or beginning December." He also appealed consumers and media to give suggestions to address the current crisis.

Highlighting measures, Paswan said the government has banned the export of raw and processed onions, imposed stock holding limits on traders besides offloading buffer stock at a cheaper rate of Rs 24.90/kg to provide relief to consumers. That apart, the government is making efforts to facilitate imports through private trade from Afghanistan, Egypt, Turkey and Iran. The Agriculture Ministry has also been asked to liberalize import norms, he said.

Paswan said much of the onions from the buffer stock of 57,000 tonnes has been disposed off, while 25 per cent of it has been rotten due to short shelf life of the commodity. Still, 1,525 tonnes is left in the central buffer stock. He also blamed the Delhi government for not lifting the buffer stock and questioning about the quality of the onion.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash K Srivastava said onion production is estimated to have declined to 20 lakh tonnes in 2019 kharif season from 30 lakh tonnes in the same season last year. The production figures has not yet been received from the Maharashtra government, but there is substantial fall in the output because of floods, he said.

Not only in Delhi, onion prices are ruling high in most of the consuming areas across the country. However, in the national capital, onion has been a "politically sensitive" commodity. In Delhi, the availability of onion is being improved from the central buffer stock handled by co-operative Nafed.

The buffer stock has been given to Mother Dairy for retailing at a cheaper rate of Rs 24.90/kg through its 400-odd Safal outlets to provide relief to consumers. However, some of the Safal outlets are running out of stock and poor consumers are returning with disappointment.

"I waited for two hours in the queue to buy onions from Safal but when my turn came the stock got over," said a housemaid Mumtaz who was waiting outside the Safal outlet at Jangpura Extension. The price rise has affected to an extent that in some localities, the customers of a particular colony are requesting the Safal owners not to sell the commodity to outsiders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Air pollution: It is a question of life and death of crores of people in Delhi-NCR region, says SC

Lashing out at the authorities for failing to curb severe air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, the Supreme Court Wednesday said it is a question of life and death of crores of people here but it is very unfortunate that they are not bothe...

Diksha, Ridhima share first round lead in Noida

Diksha Dagar and Ridhima Dilawari returned identical cards of three-under 69 to share lead after the first round of the 14th Leg of the Hero womens Pro Golf Tour, here on Wednesday. Tvesa Malik and Gaurika Bishnoi are chasing the leaders cl...

Can't do away with Nehru's legacy by removing Congressmen from NMML Society: Gehlot to Centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday condemned the Centres move to remove Congress leaders from the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library NMML Society, saying the government will not be able to do away with Nehrus legacy by taking...

Let MPs help farmers buy stubble management machinery: Harsimrat urges PM

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let MPs provide financial assistance to farmers in their constituencies for buying machinery to dispose of crop residue cleanly. In a letter to the prime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019