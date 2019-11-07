International Development News
Development News Edition

China says agreed with US to remove tariffs as trade deal progresses

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 15:08 IST
China says agreed with US to remove tariffs as trade deal progresses
Image Credit: Flickr

China and the United States have agreed a plan to remove tariffs imposed on two-way goods in stages, the commerce ministry said Thursday, as negotiators try to hammer out a trade deal.

"In the past two weeks, the negotiation leaders of the two sides have held serious and constructive discussions on properly resolving their core concerns and agreed to roll back the additional tariffs in stages, as progress is made towards a (final) agreement," ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

NSFAS applications for learners to close at midnight on 30 Nov

There are less than 23 days for students to apply for assistance from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme NSFAS for the 2020 academic year.Applications for eligible learners will officially close at midnight on 30 November 2019.NSFAS ...

Plea challenging odd-even scheme in SC, hearing on Friday

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea against the Delhi governments odd-even road rationing scheme, alleging that it is arbitrary, contrary to statutory provisions and is nothing but a political and vote bank gimmick. The petition, f...

Matters of health should not be politicised: West Bengal guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said people in this state were being deprived of the benefits of the Centres flagship health scheme - Ayushman Bharat Yojana -- and stressed that such matters should not be politicised. The...

World Bank’s annual report on partnering with Mozambique to promote resilience, inclusive growth

World Bank has recently released its annual report that exclusively covers the period from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019. It has been prepared by the Executive Directors of both the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development IBR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019