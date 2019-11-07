International Development News
Netcore Acquires Boxx.ai, Enables Brands to Re-invent Customer Experience With Personalisation at Scale

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 15:14 IST
Netcore Solutions, a pioneer in SaaS-based Multi-Channel Marketing Automation and Communications, has acquired a Bangalore-based AI startup, Boxx.ai. Netcore Smartech will now further empower digital brands to deliver truly Omni-channel Personalized Experience at Scale for every individual across all the digital touchpoints such as websites, mobile apps, e-mail, and social media throughout the entire customer journey.

Boxx.ai harnesses the power of customers' eyeball, intent, behavioral, demographic, device data among others to provide the most relevant and personalized experience for every user across all touchpoints of the app and website, with a 15-minute Integration process.

With the amalgamation of Boxx.ai capabilities, Smartech will help brands improve conversion rates by upwards of 15%, enhance the behavioral and purchase predictions by 20%, and multiply the marketing ROI by 10x - 15x via hyper-personalized and contextual product and content recommendations.

Kalpit Jain, Group CEO of Netcore Solutions, stated, "We build for and with our customers. 'According to Gartner, organizations that focus on personalized messaging around helping consumers can expect 16% more impact on commercial outcomes than those that don't.' We at Netcore absolutely understand the value of personalization for providing the best customer experience and with Boxx.ai capabilities, we intend to further delight our customers in maximizing hard-earned website traffic and arresting the non-purchase drop-offs to boost the ultimate marketing objective- 'Conversions'."

The entire Boxx team including three co-founders - Ajay Kashyap, Prakhar Raj, and Shitiz Bansal - who come with a wealth of experience and expertise in the Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence domains will be joining Netcore to further bolster the Raman, Netcore's AI Engine.

Ajay Kashyap, Co-founder of Boxx.ai, commented, "We are absolutely thrilled to be associated with Netcore. Integrating the Boxx.ai capabilities with the Smartech suite makes a killer combination for brands - they would be able to deliver a customer experience that is just perfect, right from the choice of channel, to the timing of communication, to the content, to the creative, to the messaging and to the offers."

Netcore had acquired Quinto.ai, an AI-powered Chatbot earlier this year. And now with this acquisition, Netcore covers all its bases and further signals its resolve to be a global leader in the AI-for-Marketing space.

About Netcore Solutions

Netcore is a global Marketing Technology company that offers solutions to help brands and enterprises in customer acquisition, engagement, and retention. The first and leading Marketing Automation, Analytics and AI/ ML solutions provider in India, Netcore was established in 1997 by Rajesh Jain, an Internet pioneer. Netcore's product suite includes Smartech and Pepipost. Smartech is an AI-powered growth marketing platform. Pepipost is an API based Email sending product.

Netcore serves a strong base of 3000+ enterprises across industry verticals, like Thomas Cook, Go Air, Cleartrip, HDFC, Kotak, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, MakeMyTrip, Lenskart, Swiggy, Myntra, BabyChakra, Dream11, Reliance, Vodafone, ITC, OLA, Pfizer, OLX along with International brands PizzaHut Malaysia, Malindo Airlines, Philippine Airlines, Seek Asia, Tokopedia, Blibli, Standard Chartered, FCMB, GT Bank and many more. Netcore, with its marketing technology, delivers 8+ Billion emails and 3+ billion SMSs a month, creating 11+ Billion Customer Connects monthly and handles 30+ Billion Events a month. Netcore is headquartered in Mumbai, India with offices in SEA, USA, MEA and an employee base of 550.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

