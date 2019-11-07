Informa Markets in India announces 5th Edition of Renewable Energy Growth Forum in Hubli, Karnataka

Informa Markets in India, host of the renowned annual Renewable Energy India exposition (REI) announced its 5th edition of Renewable Energy Growth Forum which is being held in Hubli, Karnataka to showcase the potential and provide opportunities of engagement with Government utilities and private sector in the Solar arena. The one day knowledge forum will take place on 8th November at Hotel Naveen Lakeside, Hubli (Dharwad).

The Renewable Energy Growth Forum aims to provide an industry platform for Associations and Industry leaders, Building Owners, Consultants, Manufacturers, Contractors, Governments and High level decision makers, Green Power Providers, Project and Technology Developers, Large Corporate SME's and Banks, System Integrators and Investors to debate and discuss business opportunities in the solar sector. The convention will bring together decision makers in the industry from India to meet, deliberate and network.

Speaking on the sidelines of the announcement, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director for Informa Markets in India said, "Over the last one year, Karnataka has outshined states like Tamil Nadu to become country's biggest renewable energy producer with an installation capacity of 12.3 GW. This was owing to the mounting coal prices coupled with some innovative policies from the Government. With the legacy of our flagship Renewable Energy India expo, Informa Markets in India with this Growth Forum debuting in Karnataka, will create opportunities for the State to meet its demand to build a green ecosystem in factories and aid enterprises effectively manage their power requirement with the support the governments' mission of sustaining round-the-clock power supply."

The forum will include a series of five sessions that will discuss topics such as:

'Shaping the Future of Cities, Infrastructure and Urban Services' that will see key industry leaders from Karnataka discuss advantages of creating sustainable business environment, benefits and policies. 'Solar Empowered Smart Cities: Economics & investment Landscape'. This session will be dedicated to Solar Power which is the perfect way in reducing operating costs in industrial businesses. The session will have India's rooftop experts explain the benefits, options and technology advantages of adopting the same. 'Commercial and Industrial Solar: Forecasting the business opportunity with the market creators', wherein the key area of discussion will be to help Government, Private and non-profit entities and infrastructure decision-makers understand and cope with the requirement of reducing operational costs by adopting solar as solution. It will talk about initiatives taken by the industry bodies to support smart city missions. Buyers Perception and Solutions for Business' which will be case study on successful implementation of Solar rooftop in factories. There will be sessions to discuss on various business models available for industries like 3rd Party Sale using open access, Group Captive and BOO(T). It will also see experts from the industry deliberating the technical knowhow and upkeep of the installations along with managing Rooftop Solar plants and evaluation of taxation and Tariff Structures. 'All About Finance: A template to decode!' a session by financial experts that will talk on various financial models to build Green Sustainability in one's business.

The speakers for the discussions include eminent Industry leaders such as, Sri Sundaresh Babu, IAS, Managing Director, Hubli - Dharwad Smart City Limited (HDSCL), Sri Mahendra H. Ladhad, President, Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Hubli, Sri Ninganna S.Biradar, President, North Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (NKSSIA), Hubli, Mr. M. A. Jayachandra Head - Rooftop & Distribution Solar Division, Sterling & Wilson, Mr. Vinay, CEO, Varp Power, Mr. Ravi Kumar, CEO, Dexler Energy Pvt. Ltd. and Mr. Santosh Khatelsal, MD, Enerparc Energy Pvt. Ltd.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com

About Informa Markets and our business in India

Informa Markets is owned by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) is India's leading exhibition organizer, dedicated to help specialist markets and customer communities, domestically and around the world to trade, innovate and grow through exhibitions, digital content & services, and conferences & seminars. Every year, we hosts over 25 large scale exhibitions, 40 conferences, along with industry awards and trainings across the country; thereby enabling trade across multiple industry verticals. In India, Informa Markets has offices across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai. For further details, please visit - www.informa.com.

