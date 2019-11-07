International Development News
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Q2 net up 25 pc at Rs 345 cr

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:37 IST
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:37 IST
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare on Thursday posted 25.34 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 345.31 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 275.49 crore in the July-September period of 2018-19.

Total income during the September quarter increased to Rs 1,423.22 crore as compared with Rs 1,361 crore in the year-ago period, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH) said in a regulatory filing. "This is a result of our clear focus on strengthening our high-science portfolio and launching innovative products in new consumer spaces, like Active Horlicks for adults," GSKCH Managing Director Navneet Saluja said.

Boost and Horlicks continue to gain significant shares on the back of a strong execution strategy that witnessed an increase in distribution reach to 2.05 million outlets, he added. "We continue to drive brand building initiatives through stepped up investments in our brands, innovations and consumer-connect activities," Saluja said.

Shares of the company on Thursday ended 0.18 per cent lower at Rs 9,236 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

