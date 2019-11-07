International Development News
Honorary doctorates for Ratan Tata, GM Rao

Image Credit: Instagram (Ratan Tata)

Industrialists Ratan Tata and G M Rao were conferred honorary doctorates on Thursday by a private university here. The honorary doctorates were conferred on them by Amity University during its annual convocation ceremony attended by Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

While Tata was honoured in absentia, Rao, the chairman of GMR group, said it was an honour for him to be receiving the Ph.D. alongside his "role model". Addressing students, Pokhriyal said the central government would soon be coming up with a new education policy after a gap of 33 years.

"Wide consultations have been made with experts, students, parents and guardians. Comprehensive consultations have been made with over one lakh village committees. The new policy encompasses 'gyaan, vigyaan, navachaar and sanskaar' (knowledge, science, innovation and culture)," he told reporters. "It's going to be India-centric policy and empower the country according to the prime minister's vision of 'new India'," he said, adding that the policy would be unveiled soon.

Founder-president of Amity Group Ashok K Chauhan said 6,900 graduates were awarded degrees and diplomas, besides 42 PhDs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

