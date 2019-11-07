Aditya Birla Cap Q2 net rises 37 pc to Rs 256 cr

Aditya Birla Capital on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 256 crore for the second quarter ended September, up 37 per cent from a year ago. The company had reported a profit of Rs 186 crore in the corresponding July-September period of the preceding fiscal.

Its revenue grew 8 per cent to Rs 4,299 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,978 crore in the same period of 2018-19, it said in a release. The rise of 37 per cent in net profit reflects the strength of the diversified business portfolio. Considering the current business environment, the company continues to follow a disciplined approach in terms of balancing growth with a strong focus on the quality of business, Aditya Birla Capital said.

Its overall lending book (NBFC and housing finance) grew 4 per cent year on year to Rs 60,477 crore as against Rs 57,945 crore. The company is also engaged in insurance, investment and advisory services business.

Shares of the company closed 1.38 per cent higher on Thursday at Rs 84.65 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)