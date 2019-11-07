DLF Q2 profit rises 19pc to Rs 445 cr

Realty major DLF Ltd on Thursday reported a 19 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 445.85 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year mainly on lower expenses. Its net profit stood at Rs 374.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,940.05 crore in the July-September quarter of 2019-20 as against Rs 2,304.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. During the second quarter, DLF's tax outgo fell to Rs 74.21 crore from Rs 139.31 crore in the year-ago period, while its operational expenses dropped to Rs 1,827.89 crore from Rs 2,031.30 crore.

That apart, the company earned an exceptional profit of Rs 143.56 crore during the July-September quarter.

