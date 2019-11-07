K P Krishnan assumes addl charge of chairperson of NCVET

K P Krishnan, Secretary of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has taken over additional charge of the post of Chairperson of the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET), an official release said.

The NCVET will function as a unified regulator for vocational education and training and skill development in the country.

It will subsume National Skill Development Agency (NSDA) and National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).

