International Development News
Development News Edition

Sterling holds above $1.28, unchanged as investors wait for political moves

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 15:00 IST
Sterling holds above $1.28, unchanged as investors wait for political moves
Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling was little changed on Friday, holding just above $1.28 and recovering from two-week lows against the dollar and euro, as investors await political developments ahead of Britain's Dec. 12 election.

The pound was pushed to a low of $1.2794 on Thursday when the Bank of England's decision to keep rates constant was not unanimous as had been expected. Two out of nine officials voted to cut interest rates this month and others said they would consider a cut if global and Brexit headwinds did not lift.

The pound recovered from Thursday's losses, up slightly versus the dollar at $1.2819 but overall down by around 1% since the start of the week. Versus the euro, the pound strengthened around 0.1% at 86.18 pence.

The Bank of England meeting's surprisingly dovish outcome did not make a lasting impression on the pound, Commerzbank FX strategist Thu Lan Nguyen said. "It just shows that the market is largely concentrated on politics at the moment, and not on fundamentals and monetary policy," she said.

Labor market data showed that British employers' demand for staff grew in October at the slowest rate in almost eight years. Nguyen said that the weaker labor data fits into a deteriorating economic picture - along with Brexit uncertainty and weak global growth - which could make the BoE more dovish.

"This should at least limit the appreciation potential of the pound over the medium to long term, but still the general direction of pound exchange rate will be determined by the general election," she said. MUFG European head of global markets Derek Halpenny wrote in a note that he saw downside risks for the pound in the short-term.

"On the political front, it would only take some gains for the Labour Party in the polls to unnerve the markets over the risk of the upcoming general election failing to resolve the Brexit gridlock," he wrote. "The risks associated with that don't appear priced at present," Halpenny said.

"An election result that returns a very unstable government would also undermine prospects of any considerable fiscal easing," he added. Sterling-dollar implied volatility gauges with one-month durations - expiring just before the Dec. 13 election - were down slightly, having more than halved since their peak in mid-October.

Moody's is due to review Britain's credit rating later in the day. Britain is currently rated Aa2.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-EU mulls delay as Britain says Johnson's deal is the Brexit endgame

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S.-China trade war keeps markets on their toes

Uncertainty about the fate of the trade negotiations between the United States and China kept markets on their toes on Friday, with European stocks benchmarks mimicking their Asian peers and retreating from the previous sessions highs.Overn...

North Korean defectors decry South's expulsion of two fishermen

South Koreas expulsion of two North Korean fishermen set a bad precedent that has spread fears in the North Korean defector community and could lend legitimacy to its widely criticized judicial system, defectors and activists said on Friday...

UPDATE 5-Iran quake kills at least six, injures 300 - TV

A strong earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck northwestern Iran on Friday, killing at least six people and injuring more than 300, according to Iranian state media.The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.8 quake struck at 217 a.m. 224...

Drake launches cannabis wellness company

Rapper-singer Drake has launched More Life Growth Company, a cannabis wellness company based in his hometown Toronto, Canada. According to Rolling Stone magazine, the musician has teamed up with Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019