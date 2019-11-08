International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-London's Crossrail could cost an extra 650 mln stg, delayed again

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 17:15 IST
UPDATE 2-London's Crossrail could cost an extra 650 mln stg, delayed again
Image Credit: Flickr

London's Crossrail project running from Heathrow Airport to the Canary Wharf financial district could cost an extra 650 million pounds ($832 million) and not open until 2021, more than two years behind schedule, Transport for London said. The $23 billion Elizabeth Line, billed as Europe's most ambitious infrastructure project, has been repeatedly delayed by problems with safety testing and the completion of signalling work.

Transport for London said on Friday it had now been notified that the line would be delayed further, and that its cost could rise to 18.3 billion pounds ($23 billion). "We are doing everything we can to complete the Elizabeth Line as quickly as we can but there are no short-cuts to delivering this hugely complex railway," Crossrail CEO Mark Wild said.

"The Elizabeth Line must be completed to the highest safety and quality standards." When open, the line will connect destinations such as Heathrow in the west of the city to the rail hub of Paddington, central shopping districts Bond Street and Tottenham Court Road, Canary Wharf in the east, and beyond.

It is expected to carry about 200 million passengers a year and alleviate pressure on London's 19th century underground network, known as the Tube. The idea of a "Crossrail" line running across the city has been envisaged since the early 1970s but like other major infrastructure projects such as the expansion of Heathrow, it took years to get the project approved.

The plans slowly gathered steam in the early 2000s and parliament approved the project in 2008. BBC TV has documented the progress of Crossrail, showing the work of thousands of engineers carving the route through the warren of existing tunnels under London. The line will stretch for more than 100 km and required 42 km of new tunnels.

The trains have been delivered and most of the new stations are close to completion, but work is ongoing on signalling software and train systems. Equipment still needs to be installed in tunnels and then trains must complete test runs on thousands of miles of track to iron out any problems.

The UK's Department for Transport said it is in discussions with Crossrail about how to fund the additional costs and the route would open as soon as practically possible. ($1 = 0.7813 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

CJI refers to bench headed by Justice Bobde a plea on grant of bail to convicts on HC delays

The Supreme Court Friday referred a plea to a bench headed by CJI-designate Justice S A Bobde to examine and evolve the possible solution to a legal question as to whether convicts are entitled to bail if high courts are unable to speedily ...

UPDATE 7-Protesters peacefully mourn dead student across Hong Kong

Protesters gathered across Hong Kong to mourn a university undergraduate who died on Friday after falling in a car park during pro-democracy demonstrations this week, a death that could yet trigger more unrest. Chow Tsz-lok, who studied at ...

Delhi govt takes in-principle decision for free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday took an in-principle decision to offer free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistans Kartarpur under its flagship Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana for senior citizens. The decision was taken at a cabinet...

EU removes Belize from its tax haven blacklist - statement

European Union finance ministers removed on Friday the Central American country of Belize from the blocs blacklist of tax havens, according to an EU document.Belize has passed the necessary reforms to improve its tax regime for internationa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019