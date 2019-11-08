ICAT should become role model for Prime Minister's initiatives: HIPE Minister

Union Minister of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises (HIPE), Arvind Sawant, inaugurated new testing facilities at International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) today. A technology appreciation drive was also organized to bring out the technical advantages of hybrid electric vehicles as compared to conventional fuel vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Sawant said that India should focus on the local requirements of the customers and industry while developing a policy framework for India. He also emphasized that the solutions which are relevant for other countries may not be relevant in the Indian context on an as-is-where-is basis. He also emphasized that the Indian industry and ancillary industries may be considered while embarking on new technological advancements. He expressed his concern that India has a large manpower pool for whom we have to ensure job security. Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises Minister cautioned that management of E-waste is becoming a matter of grave concern and needs to be addressed. In his address, he also mentioned that the import of Lithium should not replace the import of crude as we migrate towards the electrification of vehicles.

Arvind Sawant appealed to all that the initiatives of Prime Minister including Swachh Bharat Abhiyan may be supported by all and he suggested that ICAT should become a role model for such initiatives.

The 70th year celebrations of the Indian Constitution will commence from November 2019 till November 2020. For this initiative, HIPE Minister expressed his desire to embark on a drive of educating citizens of India on their rights and duties.

During the event, ICAT also presented the outcome of the technical assessments carried out on various xEVs. The details of the same along with the econometric models are to be shown during the NuGen Mobility Summit 2019.

As a prelude to NuGen, a technology appreciation workshop for Government agencies such as BEE, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, RTOs and state governments was organized on 8th November 2019, at ICAT Manesar in the presence of the Minister. On the sidelines of this workshop, ICAT-Centre 2 facilities and seminar center (Test Track and Administrative & Auditorium Block (ISC)) located at Sector M-11, IMT Manesar was inaugurated by HIPE Minister. Director, ICAT, Dinesh Tyagi was also present on this occasion.

ICAT is organizing the "NuGen Mobility Summit" from 27th - 29th November 2019 at ICAT Centre-II, IMT Manesar, Haryana to identify the trends and roadmap for the future of stainable mobility in India and to address the challenges faced by various stakeholders. The Summit aims to bring together industry, researchers and academic experts to share, discuss and showcase new proposals, technology, and innovations and present solutions to the challenges faced by the engineering industry in India and abroad.

International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), a premier automotive Research & Development and Testing agency under the Government of India has been at the forefront of creating the required knowledge, competencies, R & D and testing facilities for emerging auto technologies, including powertrain electrification technologies.

(With Inputs from PIB)