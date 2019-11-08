International Development News
Development News Edition

ICAT should become role model for Prime Minister's initiatives: HIPE Minister

For this initiative, HIPE Minister expressed his desire to embark on a drive of educating citizens of India on their rights and duties.     

ICAT should become role model for Prime Minister's initiatives: HIPE Minister
A technology appreciation drive was also organized to bring out the technical advantages of hybrid electric vehicles as compared to conventional fuel vehicles. Image Credit: Twitter(@AGSawant)

Union Minister of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises (HIPE), Arvind Sawant, inaugurated new testing facilities at International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) today. A technology appreciation drive was also organized to bring out the technical advantages of hybrid electric vehicles as compared to conventional fuel vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, Arvind Sawant said that India should focus on the local requirements of the customers and industry while developing a policy framework for India. He also emphasized that the solutions which are relevant for other countries may not be relevant in the Indian context on an as-is-where-is basis. He also emphasized that the Indian industry and ancillary industries may be considered while embarking on new technological advancements. He expressed his concern that India has a large manpower pool for whom we have to ensure job security. Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises Minister cautioned that management of E-waste is becoming a matter of grave concern and needs to be addressed. In his address, he also mentioned that the import of Lithium should not replace the import of crude as we migrate towards the electrification of vehicles.

Arvind Sawant appealed to all that the initiatives of Prime Minister including Swachh Bharat Abhiyan may be supported by all and he suggested that ICAT should become a role model for such initiatives.

The 70th year celebrations of the Indian Constitution will commence from November 2019 till November 2020. For this initiative, HIPE Minister expressed his desire to embark on a drive of educating citizens of India on their rights and duties.

During the event, ICAT also presented the outcome of the technical assessments carried out on various xEVs. The details of the same along with the econometric models are to be shown during the NuGen Mobility Summit 2019.

As a prelude to NuGen, a technology appreciation workshop for Government agencies such as BEE, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, RTOs and state governments was organized on 8th November 2019, at ICAT Manesar in the presence of the Minister. On the sidelines of this workshop, ICAT-Centre 2 facilities and seminar center (Test Track and Administrative & Auditorium Block (ISC)) located at Sector M-11, IMT Manesar was inaugurated by HIPE Minister. Director, ICAT, Dinesh Tyagi was also present on this occasion.

ICAT is organizing the "NuGen Mobility Summit" from 27th - 29th November 2019 at ICAT Centre-II, IMT Manesar, Haryana to identify the trends and roadmap for the future of stainable mobility in India and to address the challenges faced by various stakeholders. The Summit aims to bring together industry, researchers and academic experts to share, discuss and showcase new proposals, technology, and innovations and present solutions to the challenges faced by the engineering industry in India and abroad.

International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), a premier automotive Research & Development and Testing agency under the Government of India has been at the forefront of creating the required knowledge, competencies, R & D and testing facilities for emerging auto technologies, including powertrain electrification technologies.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Indian WhatsApp users ask govt to explain ties with Israeli firm in privacy breach case

A group of Indians including journalists and lawyers whose phones were hacked via Facebooks WhatsApp messaging platform asked the government on Friday to make public its ties with the Israeli firm accused of deploying the spyware. WhatsApp ...

Regional integration for east African nations reaffirmed to strengthen economies

Regional integration represents a unique opportunity for East African countries to strengthen their economies, affirmed delegates concluding the Economic Commission for Africa ECA meeting which ended in Asmara on November 7.Representatives ...

Soccer-Belgium hand surprise call-up to Cobbaut

Anderlecht left back Elias Cobbaut received a surprise call-up to the Belgium squad to play Russia and Cyprus this month as coach Roberto Martinez on Friday named a 29-man selection for their last two Euro 2020 qualifiers. The 21-year-old d...

Pompeo warns against China, Russia on eve of Berlin Wall anniversary

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a stark warning against China and Russia on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, urging Western allies to defend hard-won freedoms. Western, free nations have a responsibil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019