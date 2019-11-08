Nissan commences exports of automatic trims of Datsun GO, GO+ to South Africa
Auto maker Nissan India on Friday said it has commenced exports of automatic trims of Datsun GO and GO+ to South Africa from its plant in Chennai. Since beginning operations in India in 2010, Nissan has exported over 8,80,000 units from its Oragadam-based manufacturing arm -- Renault Nissan Alliance India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL).
"Our recently introduced Datsun GO & GO+ equipped with CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) have been receiving positive response from customers in India. Now, we are proud to export these versions to South Africa," RNAIPL Managing Director & CEO Biju Balendran said in a statement. Exports form a key strategic pillar of company's India operations helping it to grow the local economy and is a firm affirmation of Nissan's commitment towards building India as one of its key manufacturing hubs globally, he added.
Nissan exports the Datsun GO & GO+ models to South Africa, Sub Saharan countries and Nepal.
