International Development News
Development News Edition

Sovereign creditworthiness outlook negative due to unpredictable political environment: Moody's

Moody's Investors Service said on Monday its outlook for sovereign creditworthiness in 2020 is negative, reflecting expectations for the fundamental conditions that will drive sovereign credit over the next 12 to 18 months.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 13:43 IST
Sovereign creditworthiness outlook negative due to unpredictable political environment: Moody's
India is likely to witness a gradual rise in government's already high debt burden. Image Credit: ANI

Moody's Investors Service said on Monday its outlook for sovereign creditworthiness in 2020 is negative, reflecting expectations for the fundamental conditions that will drive sovereign credit over the next 12 to 18 months. "A disruptive and unpredictable domestic political and geopolitical environment is exacerbating the gradual slowdown in trend GDP growth, aggravating long-standing structural bottlenecks and increasing the risk of economic or financial shocks," it said in a research report.

The starkest manifestation of the impact of geopolitical tensions is the disruption to trade, mainly resulting from the standoff between the United States and China. The antagonistic political environment is also weakening global and national institutions, lowering the shock-absorption capacity of sovereigns with high debt burdens and low fiscal buffers. "Overall, the global environment is becoming less predictable for the 142 sovereigns we rate, encompassing 63.2 trillion dollars in debt outstanding. Event risk is rising, raising the spectre of reversals in capital flows that will crystallise vulnerabilities facing the weakest sovereigns," said Moody's.

Domestic political and geopolitical instability, and in particular its detrimental impact on policymaking and in some cases growth, informed some of Moody's key rating and outlook changes in 2019 across all regions as well as its research commentaries during the year. In Europe and Central Asia, the negative outlook change for the United Kingdom was driven by the continued decline in institutional strength resulting from the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Britain's exit from the European Union.

The downgrade of Turkey, after two earlier downgrades in 2018, reflected the continued erosion in the government's institutional strength and policy effectiveness. However, Russia was upgraded back into investment grade given its strengthened fiscal and external debt positions, which bolster its resilience to external shocks.

In Latin America and the Caribbean, the negative outlook change for Mexico was the result of the government's increasingly unpredictable policymaking and the growing dependence of PEMEX, the state-owned oil company, on government support. Argentina's default, which was the result of weak institutions, unpredictable politics and rapidly diminishing fiscal strength, drove the three-notch downgrade and ongoing review for further downgrade.

In Asia Pacific, Moody's changed the outlook on Hong Kong to negative to reflect the rising risk that ongoing protests are eroding government and policy effectiveness and damaging the territory's attractiveness as a trade and financial hub. The negative outlook change for India reflects the rising risk that economic growth will remain lower than it was in the past, partly due to lower government and policy effectiveness, leading to a gradual rise in the government's already high debt burden.

Sovereigns in the Middle East and Africa recorded the majority of negative rating actions in 2019. The negative outlook change for South Africa reflected the risk that the government will not reverse the deterioration in its finances and growth prospects, largely due to social and political obstacles to reform efforts. The weakening of Oman's external and fiscal accounts linked to a high reliance on the oil and gas sector led to its downgrade into speculative grade. Lebanon's dwindling external financing options, growing fiscal imbalances and policy paralysis resulted in two downgrades in 2019.

However, Egypt was upgraded further to fiscal and economic reforms that will support its fiscal metrics and GDP growth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Important Maha gets govt soon for public works: Jyotiraditya

Senior Congress leader and its chairman of the screening committee for the Maharashtra elections, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Monday said the neighbouring state must get a government soon to carry out peoples works. Maharashtra is facing an i...

No concrete step taken to arrest erring police personnel: Bar Council of Delhi

Bar Council of Delhis chairperson K C Mittal on Monday showed displeasure over the inaction of Delhi Police in arresting its erring officers who allegedly fired at a lawyer during recent clashes at Tis Hazari court. No concrete step has bee...

Sterling firms to $1.28 ahead of GDP data; short positions extend decline

The pound rose 0.2 against a weakened dollar on Monday ahead of a flurry of UK data, including GDP figures which are expected to show economic activity rebounded in the third quarter of 2019.UK September Gross Domestic Product GDP, manufact...

Poland says France's Macron comments on NATO "dangerous" -FT

French President Emmanuel Macrons critical remarks about NATO were dangerous, Polands Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in an interview published on Sunday evening by the Financial Times. Macron told The Economist last week that NATO w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019