Iran signs wheat import MOUs with Russia, Kazakhstan -official
Iran has signed memorandums of understanding with Russia and Kazakhstan for the temporary importation of wheat, Deputy Agriculture Minister Ali Akbar Mehrfard told the official IRNA news agency.
"Given that the capacity of the flour factories of the country is double the domestic consumption needs, the temporary import of wheat for producing flour can be counted as a benefit for the economy of our country," Mehrfard said.
Iran has also signed memorandums of understanding with the two countries for the transit and trade of wheat, Mehrfard said.
