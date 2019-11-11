Hindustan Copper board to consider raising borrowing limit

State-owned Hindustan Copper said its board will on Thursday consider a proposal to increase the borrowing limit of the company to Rs 850 crore. The board will consider a proposal for raising borrowing limit of the company from consortium/other banks from existing Rs 650 crore to Rs 850 crore by way of cash credit/working capital arrangements, etc, the PSU said in filing to the BSE.

Hindustan Copper manufactures copper right from the stage of mining to beneficiation, smelting, refining and casting of refined copper metal into downstream saleable products. HCL’s mines and plants are spread across five operating units, one each in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

