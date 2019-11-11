Globsyn Business School Successfully Hosts Kalyani Ananda Utsav 2019 with 600+ Underprivileged Children

Kolkata, West Bengal, India(NewsVoir)

Globsyn Business School (GBS) under its Beyond Education vertical of Kalyani Youth Leadership Forum (KYLF), held Kalyani Ananda Utsav 2019 – an Inter-School Carnival for Underprivileged Children in and around Amtala – at the Globsyn Knowledge Campus. This event was meticulously planned, organised and executed exclusively by the students of the B-School, as a part of the ‘Care for Society’ initiative of GBS. During the last 5 years, KYLF has touched the lives of 4000+ children and 2000+ mothers and teachers through Kalyani Ananda Utsav.

Over 600 underprivileged children from 36 schools, between 7 years to 17 years of age and classes I to XI, thoroughly enjoyed themselves along with their parents and teachers at this all-encompassing carnival of exciting competitions and fun games, efficaciously hosted by the students of the B-School. K.E. Carmel, Ramkrishnapur Sarada Bidya Mandir, Rotary Siksha Kendra, AmtalaGhoshpara F.P. School, UdairampurPallisreeSikshayatan, Barkey Free Primary School, ShishuSamsad Nursery School, La Martini were the primary participating schools at Kalyani Ananda Utsav 2019.

While the children took part in the ‘Sit and Draw’, ‘Go As You Like’ and Elocution competitions, their mothers took part in the ‘Conch Blowing’ and ‘Pot Breaking’ contests. Elocution and ‘Antakshari’ rounds for their teachers were the other main attractions of the day. Shri Prabhat Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary, Department of Water Resource Investigation and Development, Govt. of West Bengal and Shri P. Ulaganathan, District Magistrate, South 24 Parganas, Govt. of West Bengal were the Chief Guests and Mr. Suman Banerjee, well-known actor from the Bengali film fraternity was the Guest of Honor at this event.

At this event, Rahul Dasgupta (Director, Globsyn Business School) said, “While ‘knowing’ skills is imparted at GBS through a structured pedagogy, ‘doing’ and ‘being’ skills are propagated through its Beyond Education activities. Events like Kalyani Ananda Utsav provide an opportunity for students to contribute towards the betterment of society, as well as develop themselves as dedicated & compassionate managers and better human beings. Such social-impact projects have led to the recognition of ‘Care for Society’ initiative of KYLF by AICTE as a ‘Best Practice’ nationally. These unique initiatives incubate young minds with the nuances of management skills, and also cultivate in them a strong sense of responsible leadership.”

Kalyani Ananda Utsav, in its 6th year now, has been conceptualized with an objective to ignite the aspirations of the underprivileged children in semi urban areas and give them a chance to exhibit their talent. The platform also provided the mothers and teachers of these children an opportunity to showcase their talent and skills.

About Globsyn Business School Today Globsyn Business School (GBS) has uniquely positioned itself as India's only ‘Corporate B-School’, drawing from the strength and diversity of the fast evolving global corporate world. The new economy background of the school makes it one of the most forward thinking institutions in India today. With an edifice built on Innovation, Research and Technology, Globsyn is well on its path to create a globally networked, corporate savvy, research-driven management education system which moves beyond traditional forms of management knowledge dissemination to a research based delivery framework to create ‘Industry Relevant Managers’ – an agile group of professionals equipped to operate in today's technology-driven business environment. As a result of that over the years, more than 360 organizations have absorbed our 3000+ alumni, who have earned rich accolades for their achievements and are star performers within their organizations

Globsyn Business School's two-year full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) is approved by AICTE. The B-School has received many accolades from the education fraternity from time to time, ranking among the Top 5 B-Schools in Eastern India as per Business India’s Best B-Schools Survey 2019, and has been conferred with the title of 'Most Preferred B-School of the Year - East' at the esteemed 12th EduShine Excellence Awards 2019, organized by ASSOCHAM - India’s largest industry association.

The B-School believes in learning ‘Beyond Education', where students are exposed to various out of classroom activities involving running virtual organizations, building business ideas, elderly care, specially-abled care, underprivileged education, conducting healthcare camps and other myriad of social activities. GBS spreads the concept of 'Beyond Education' among its stakeholders - students, alumni, academicians, corporates through elements like Globsyn Annual Lecture Series, Globsyn Management Conference, Globsyn Alumni Engage, Serendipity, Embryon and Kalyani Youth Leadership Forum (KYLF).

Globsyn Business School’s ‘Care for Society’ initiative, done by the students of the B-School under the Beyond Education vertical of KYLF, is recognized by AICTE as a ‘Best Practices’ nationally by approved institutions in India, and has been mentioned in AICTE’s Best Practices bulletin.

