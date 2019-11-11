International Development News
Development News Edition

Business confidence declines across industry: NCAER survey

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 17:32 IST
Business confidence declines across industry: NCAER survey

Business confidence across the industry declined in the September quarter over the previous three months due to an all-pervasive worsening of business sentiment, said a survey by economic think tank NCAER on Monday. NCAER's Business Confidence Index (BCI), an indicator of business sentiment across the Indian industry, stood at 103.1 in the second quarter of 2019-20, falling 15.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, despite a small reprieve in July 2019.

As compared to the year-ago period, the BCI fell 22.5 percent during the second quarter. This is based on the 110th Round of the Business Expectations Survey (BES) carried out by NCAER, said the National Council of Applied Economic Research.

"The numbers suggest a deep and all-pervasive worsening of business sentiments," it said. The survey focused on four components that have equal weightage in the BCI.

The steepest decline was for the component, 'the overall economic conditions will improve in the next six months', where the share of positive responses fell from 58.9 percent in June 2019 quarter to 46.3 percent in September 2019 quarter. "The percentage of respondents expecting that 'the financial position of firms will improve in the next six months' decreased from 48.8 percent in June 2019 to 39.3 percent in September 2019," the think tank said.

The muted business sentiment was further reinforced by the barely 32.5 percent of the respondents who believed that 'the present investment climate is positive compared with six months ago'. The component of 'present capacity utilization is close to or above optimal level' dropped 86.2 percent to an all-time low since July 2009.

All five sectors covered by NCAER's BES -- consumer non-durables, consumer durables, intermediate goods, capital goods, and services -- showed a deterioration of business sentiment. The BCI of each of the sectors registered a double-digit decline of 11.4 percent, 11.4 percent, 21.4 percent, 18.3 percent, and 13.1 percent, respectively in the September quarter as against the previous three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Pound rises as UK escapes recession; bearish bets decline

The pound firmed against a weaker dollar on Monday, gathering momentum after data showed the UK economy dodged recession in the third quarter of 2019.Britains economy grew at its slowest annual pace in nearly a decade as the global slowdown...

The Fifth Edition of Solaris - IIM Udaipur's Annual Management Fest Concludes on High Note

The 2-day long extravaganza includes multiple summits with industry leaders, panel discussions, case study competitions, and workshops Jaipur, India, Nov. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- The event, like all the events on campus, is organized by the...

Embassy Office Parks REIT Announces Second Quarter FY 2019-20 Results; Reports Another Strong Quarter of Leasing and a Quarterly Distribution of Rs. 4,630 Million

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- Embassy Office Parks REIT NSE EMBASSY BSE 542602 Embassy REIT, Indias first listed Real Estate Investment Trust REIT and the largest in Asia by area, reported results today for the second quar...

One Semafo worker still missing after deadly Burkina convoy attack - CEO

One worker is still missing in Burkina Faso after last weeks attack on a convoy carrying employees of Canadian gold miner Semafo, its chief executive, Benoit Desormeaux, said at a briefing in the Burkinabe capital on Monday.He had been aske...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019