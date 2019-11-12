International Development News
Development News Edition

Boeing says 737 MAX expected to resume flying in January

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 01:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 01:02 IST
Boeing says 737 MAX expected to resume flying in January
Image Credit: Flickr

Boeing on Monday said it expects the 737 MAX airplane, which was grounded after two crashes killed 346 people, to resume flying in January, delaying its return by one month. In a statement, the group said it still hopes to receive certification next month from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), allowing it to resume MAX deliveries to airline customers before the end of the year.

"In parallel, we are working towards final validation of the updated training requirements, which must occur before the MAX returns to commercial service, and which we now expect to begin in January," Boeing said. It had originally planned for the model to resume flying in December.

The planes have been grounded globally since mid-March, following the deadly Lion Air crash of October 2018 and the Ethiopian Airlines crash in March this year. The grounding has dragged on far beyond initial expectations as Boeing has upgraded systems and faced questions from regulators and politicians over the plane.

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines on Friday pushed back their timeframe again for resuming flights on the 737 MAX until early March. Boeing said Monday it has completed the first of five key milestones it must meet before returning to service: a multi-day simulator evaluation with the FAA to "ensure the overall software system performs its intended function." The group said it still needs to run a separate, multi-day simulator session with airline pilots to "assess human factors and crew workload under various test conditions," before FAA pilots conduct a certification flight of the final updated software.

Boeing has notably changed the aircraft's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), an anti-stall mechanism that pilots in both fatal crashes had struggled to control as the jets careered downwards. Boeing will then submit to the FAA all the necessary materials to support software certification.

The final key step before the resumption of commercial flights is an evaluation by a multi-regulatory body to validate training requirements. After this, Boeing said, a report will be released for a public comment period, followed by final approval of the training.

"At each step of this process Boeing has worked closely with the FAA and other regulators," the group said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

American man held on remand in Chile over protest shooting

An American man was remanded in custody in a Chilean seaside town on Monday after being charged with attempted murder over the alleged shooting of a protester on Sunday, according to prosecutors.John Cobin, 56, an American living in Chile, ...

UPDATE 1-No tsunami detected off El Salvador after warning - U.S. embassy

No tsunami has been detected off the coast of El Salvador after officials warned that a U.S. military aircraft had spotted a potential tidal wave, sparking evacuation warnings, U.S. and Salvadoran authorities said on Monday.The U.S. embassy...

U.S. urges Bolivian lawmakers to accept Morales resignation soon

The United States on Monday urged Bolivias legislative assembly to meet sooner rather than later to formally accept the resignation of President Evo Morales and begin a civilian-led transition to fill the countrys political vacuum.A senior ...

Vindman shouldn't fear retaliation over Ukraine testimony -Pentagon's Esper

U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman should not fear retaliation over his testimony to Congress in its impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told a small group of reporters on Monday.H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019