Sinha joins FSS as chief revenue officer of SAARC region

Digital payment and financial technology company FSS (Financial Software and Systems) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Rakesh Sinha as its chief revenue officer for the SAARC region. Sinha would join the team at the Mumbai office and would work with FSS Global Business head Ram Chari, a company statement said here.

"Rakesh comes with a demonstrated knowledge of the technology industry across multiple markets. His expertise in building high performance teams across multiple geographies will help us scale our business aggressively in SAARC region", FSS CMD Nagaraj Mylandla said. "With him onboard, we aim to sharpen the focus on customer experience and deliver superior customer service across our offerings," he said.

Sinha has more than three decades of leadership experience. At FSS, he would be leading sales, customer management, service delivery and regional marketing for SAARC region, the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)