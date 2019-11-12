International Development News
Development News Edition

India's GDP likely to grow 5% this fiscal: SBI report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:18 IST
India's GDP likely to grow 5% this fiscal: SBI report
Image Credit: ANI

An SBI research report on Tuesday sharply cut the country's GDP growth forecast to 5 percent for FY 2019-20 from the earlier projection of 6 percent. The second-quarter GDP growth rate is likely to slip to 4.2 percent on account of low automobile sales, deceleration in air traffic movements, flattening of core sector growth and declining investment in construction and infrastructure, according to Ecowrap -- the report from the Economic Research Department of State Bank of India (SBI).

The report, however, said the economic growth rate will pick up pace in 2020-21 to 6.2 percent. To propel economic growth, it said, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may go for "larger rate cuts" in December monetary policy review.

Last month, while reducing the key policy rate (repo) by 25 basis points for the fifth time in a row, the RBI had also reduced its growth forecast to 6.1 percent for 2019-20 from 6.9 percent. Meanwhile, the SBI research report said, "We are revising our GDP forecast for 2019-20 to 5 percent from 6.1 percent earlier."

India's GDP growth had dipped to about a six-year low of 5 percent in the first quarter of the fiscal. "We expect Q2GDP growth at 4.2 percent. Our acceleration rate for 33 leading indicators at 85 percent in October 2018 is down to just 17 percent in September 2019, with such decline gaining traction from March 2019," the report said while terming the decline in September IIP by 4.3 percent as "quite alarming".

Eco wrap further said that the growth rate in 2019-20 "should be looked" through the prism of synchronized global slowdown (countries have witnessed 22-716 basis point decline between June 2018 and June 2019, and India cannot be isolated!). "India is also significantly lower in Economic Uncertainty Index when compared globally!

"We also believe that Moody's change in outlook from stable to negative will not have any significant impact as rating actions are always a laggard indicator and the markets this time have categorically given a thumbs down to such," the report said. As per the study, the RBI is expected to go in for "larger rate cuts" in December monetary policy review.

The RBI is scheduled to announce its fifth bi-monthly monetary policy for the current fiscal on December 5. "We now expect larger rate cuts from RBI in December policy. However, such rate cut is unlikely to lead to any immediate material revival, rather it might result in potential financial instability as debt-financed consumption against increasing household leverage had not worked in countries and India cannot be an exception," the report said.

The contemporary issue for macroeconomists is to focus on assuring adequate aggregate demand and the role of fiscal policy in this context is of paramount importance, it added. "In essence", markets are not unduly worried about fiscal deficit and await clarity from Government on the extent of fiscal slippage in current fiscal, the report noted.

Such an announcement could, in fact, be good for the markets, Ecowrap said. Against growth slowdown, Ecowrap suggested that "it is imperative that India adheres to no negative policy surprises" in sectors like telecom, power, and NBFCs.

For example, it is imperative that a lasting solution is worked out for the NBFC sector that has been much delayed now, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Nissan cuts profit forecast after 70% quarterly plunge

Nissan Motor Co reported a 70 drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday and cut its full-year forecast to an 11-year low, hit by a strong yen and falling sales, and highlighting the turmoil at the Japanese automaker after the ouster of Carlos Gho...

Soccer-Sterling-Gomez row should have been handled internally-Ferdinand

England boss Gareth Southgates decision to drop Raheem Sterling for a clash with team mate Joe Gomez will only heap the pressure on the winger and the issue could have been dealt with better, former defender Rio Ferdinand said on Tuesday. S...

Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty mock fall-out reports with funny video

Superstar Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Tuesday gave a cheeky response to the reports of a rift over their much-anticipated cop drama Sooryavanshi. Akshay, 52, shared a video on Instagram, which featured the leading lady of Soo...

People should follow Guru Nanak's teachings, work to eliminate social disparities: Prez

Asserting that Guru Nanak Dev lives in our hearts, President Ram Nath Kovind called upon people on Tuesday to follow the path shown by the Sikhism founder and work towards eliminating social disparities. He also impressed upon people to imb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019