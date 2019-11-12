Hyundai unveils name of new sedan

Automaker Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday unveiled the name of its upcoming sedan, Hyundai 'Aura'. "The name, AURA is inspired by the 'Vibrance of Positivity' and the Spirit to go the Distance..," a company statement said.

"Hyundai AURA is cautiously crafted to deliver 'Superior to The Most' to aspirational customers," it said. Hyundai AURA is a blend of modernism with comfort, safety, style, and technology with convenience and portrays a confident and protective individual's personality, it added.

Hyundai Motor India currently has 12 car models across segments and also unveiled the first fully electric SUV 'KONA'. It had recently launched Grand i10 NIOS.

The company has manufacturing facilities at Sriperumbudur near Chennai. Besides serving the domestic market, it also exports to around 91 countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)