International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Eurozone bonds fall on expectations Trump will postpone auto tariff decision

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:21 IST
UPDATE 1-Eurozone bonds fall on expectations Trump will postpone auto tariff decision
Image Credit: Pixabay

European government bonds fell on Tuesday on expectations that U.S. President Donald Trump will again postpone a decision on whether to impose tariffs on European Union autos, driving investor appetite out of safe-haven sovereign debt. A better-than-expected German Zew investor sentiment survey had little impact on euro-area bonds.

Trump is scheduled to discuss U.S. trade policy at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday, with market participants expecting him to announce that he is putting off the decision for six months ahead of the expiration of a 180-day delay to the results a "Section 232" investigation ordered under a Cold War-era trade law. Trump said in the spring that imports of autos and auto parts were a threat to national security, which led him to instruct U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to negotiate deals with both the European Union and Japan to address the impairment and report back to him within 180 days on the progress. The deadline is on Wednesday.

Views that auto tariffs will be postponed were already priced into eurozone government bonds, said Peter Chatwell, head of rates strategy at Mizuho. "But when the news is confirmed, there is room for a little bit more weakness," he added.

Trump's lunchtime address will also be closely watched by investors anxious for any positive news about his administration's long-running trade war with China, especially given recent speculation that the United States was ready to roll back its import tariffs on Chinese goods. German Bund yields were around 1 basis point higher at -0.243%, close to a five-month high of -0.218% reached last week as investors shifted their long positions on German Bunds into short positions, according to Jefferies analysts.

"We continue to have a small bearish bias in Bunds, despite yields close to our fair value estimate of -30 bps," said Mohit Kumar, managing director at Jefferies. "The macro-environment is positive for risky assets with positive developments on the U.S.-China trade war and our expectation that economic data, as well as inflation prints, should start picking up," Kumar said.

The mood among German investors improved more than expected in November, a ZEW survey showed on Tuesday, with the research group pointing to a more favorable outlook for Europe's biggest economy due to recent developments in trade conflicts, though this has had little impact on bond prices. Yields on bonds issued by other euro area countries, including Italy, rose by a similar amount.

"In Italy, investor position is still long," said Kumar. Italy, in particular, and to a lesser extent Spain and Portugal, have borne the brunt of selling in recent sessions. Spanish 10-year bond yields were up around 2 bps at 0.443 %, following a sell-off on Monday in southern European bond markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Piyush Goyal urges BRICS countries to focus on trade as catalyst for development

India places great importance on its engagement with BRICS as it brings stability and balance to an uncertain world said Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Railways, Piyush Goyal, at the interventions made by him in the BRICS Trade Mi...

UPDATE 1-UN urges Lebanon to form gov't of "competence", banks close

Lebanons banks and schools were shut on Tuesday in a new wave of disruption as politicians struggled to agree on a new government to steer the country out of its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.The top U.N. official in Leb...

Tamil Nadu: 150 kg lugworms seized, 8 arrested

Mandapam Forest Department in Rameswaram arrested eight smugglers and seized nearly 150 kg of lugworms from them on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Perumal 36, Sengeni 45, Vijay 21, Rayar 22, Subramaniam 21, Chandran 31, Gobi 3...

Motor racing-Leclerc to take grid penalty in Brazil

Ferraris Charles Leclerc will take a grid penalty at this weekends Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix after team boss Mattia Binotto said his cars power unit was damaged and needed replacing. The 22-year-old Monegasque is third in the champio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019