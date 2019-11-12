International Development News
PeopleStrong Appoints Ex-Aon Hewitt CEO Sandeep Chaudhary as President

PeopleStrong Appoints Ex-Aon Hewitt CEO Sandeep Chaudhary as President

PeopleStrong, Asia's leading Enterprise Work and HR Tech brand, has appointed former Aon Hewitt CEO Sandeep Chaudhary as President and member of the board. This appointment comes as a part of PeopleStrong's continuing effort to invest and drive accelerated growth in India and across Asia. Sandeep joins PeopleStrong after an outstanding 17-year long stint at Aon Hewitt.

Speaking on the appointment,Pankaj Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO, PeopleStrong, shared, "These are exciting times for PeopleStrong. Our business has been growing at a tremendous pace in India, with us adding enterprise customers at a rate that is almost double of what we did last year. The emerging Asian markets have been very welcoming and will grow to be a significant part of our business in the next few years. Sandeep's ability to deliver growth with a large-scale impact, his customer-centric and inclusive approach, makes him a great addition to PeopleStrong. Supporting our growth ambition, Sandeep will also help us attract and build a world-class team.

Today, PeopleStrong's Work and HR Technology is empowering over 275 enterprises and a million employees to increase productivity, drive performance, and build a collaborative workplace. Its customers include leading names like Aditya Birla Capital, Cholamandalam Finance, True Corporation, Singlife, Amararaja Group, Future Group, Cars24, Livspace, Caratlane, Bankbazaar and many more.

Sandeep, through a series of acquisitions, divestitures, and new business incubation, transformed Aon Hewitt into a dominant market leadership position across India and Emerging Markets. He is a thought leader in the space of human capital and an advisor to many notable business houses. He left Aon Hewitt earlier this year after leading the company to remarkable growth and is currently an advisor to several private equity backed businesses on their talent and organisation issues and special situations like M&A, pre-IPO, emerging market expansion, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep said, "I am very impressed with PeopleStrong's products suite, team capability, and its culture. HR Tech Market in Asia is at an interesting cusp as the conversation shifts from HR to 'Work' and employees to 'Workers' and PeopleStrong is best positioned to lead this transition in the emerging world. It is an exciting time to be part of this journey, with a brand and team that has time and again led innovation in this space. I am thrilled to be a part of it."

Renuka Ramnath, Chairperson, PeopleStrong and Founder MD and CEO, Multiples, said, "We are happy to have Sandeep on board as we work towards creating the first global work tech brand from India. Sandeep's prior experience of establishing global brands would accelerate this journey, and we are excited to have him join our strong leadership team."

About PeopleStrong

PeopleStrong is a leading Enterprise Work and HR Technology company from Asia, that is enriching experience at work for over 275 customers and a million employees globally. On its journey to writing the #NewCodeofWork, PeopleStrong product suite includes next-gen applications in the space of HR Technology (Talent Acquisition, Human Capital Management, Talent Management), Collaboration, Intelligence, and Analytics and platform. Known for its penchant to innovate, PeopleStrong has many firsts to its name, the recent one being the application of Machine Learning in Recruitment (through Match Making) and Employee Experience (through India's first HR Chatbot Jinie). PeopleStrong is the first company in the space to be successfully assessed on SSAE18 and recently won the prestigious CIO's Choice Award for Talent Management on Cloud.

For more information, visit https://www.peoplestrong.com/

Media Contact:
Rajat Setia
rajat.setia@peoplestrong.com
+91-9116984037
Marketing Manager
PeopleStrong

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/946957/PeopleStrong_Logo.jpg

