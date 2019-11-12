Tax dept should conduct awareness drives to help traders in filing returns: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Commercial Tax Department should conduct awareness drives to help traders in filing returns and applying for refunds. He said a businessman is not afraid of paying tax, but harassment.

Adityanath, who held a review meeting of the zonal additional commissioners of the department at his residence here, asked officials to regularly monitor work. "It should carry out awareness drives for traders by taking help of the Traders Welfare Board. Tell them that it is the government's right to receive and it is their duty to hand over the tax money that they are taking from customers. The money is utilized in development work," he said.

"We have to end this fear through our behavior and also simplify the process of filing returns and refunds. For this, provide training to traders," he said. In addition, he also asked officials to think of ways to assess the GST amount collected at the district level.

"If you decentralize the system, the administration will also help you. Besides, felicitate 10 traders from each district who pay the highest GST. Also, felicitate the highest tax-paying traders in the state on GST Day," Adityanath said. Expressing dissatisfaction over the registration of only 14 lakh traders in the state, he said the number should at least reach 25 lakh.

He also instructed the officials to increase the tax target to Rs 1 lakh crore next year. "Considering the population and number of cities and towns in the state, this target would be easily achieved," he said.

