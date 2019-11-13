SummitAI Sierra Brings Enhanced AI Capabilities to Flagship ITSM Solution

International Development News
Responding to market need and customer requests, Symphony SummitAI delivers feature enhancements that provide better user experience, reduce costs and speed business outcomes

LOS ALTOS, California and BANGALORE, India, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony SummitAI announced today the general availability of SummitAI Sierra, the latest version of its service management solution. SummitAI Sierra includes enhanced AI capabilities for its automation and knowledge management features as part of a comprehensive, ITIL certified service management tool. More information is available at https://www.symphonysummit.com/products/summitai/

SummitAI is an advanced IT service management (ITSM) solution that unifies key applications across service, asset, availability and project management in a single, easy-to-use platform. Symphony Summit incorporates artificial intelligence and machine reasoning to help customers drive productivity, reduce costs and accelerate business outcomes.

SummitAI Sierra builds on Symphony SummitAI's established track record with new features designed to help customers accomplish more and further improve their service management. Enhancements include:

AI-driven knowledge intelligence: Sierra release introduces a revamped, AI-driven Knowledge Management module focused on self-service with enhanced user experience and user interface. It provides end users NLP-driven conversational search and attribute-based filtering. Next-generation digital agent with live agent transfer: SummitAI's digital agent CINDE now corrects spelling mistakes and enables natural language conversations. By delivering self service of knowledge articles, CINDE further offsets the load of operations staff. Other enhancements include seamless transfer of conversations and context to a live agent if needed.

Asset cost and capacity analytics: A new IT asset dashboard in the SummitAI Asset Management solution offers cost and capacity analytics in addition to complete hardware and software asset management capabilities. IT operations analytics: SummitAI now offers a new IT operations analytics dashboard and an integration with Nagios, in addition to SolarWinds.

Faster deployment: With dynamic scripting, codeless configuration and a new comprehensive golden catalog, SummitAI Sierra makes deployment even faster, and out of the box.

Dr. Akhil Sahai, chief product officer, Symphony SummitAI, said: "Today's IT organizations face increasing demands for high-quality IT services that are responsive and cost-effective. SummitAI Sierra release addresses changing ITSM demands, enables greater customer experiences, increases speed of execution, and boosts productivity of IT operations teams, by re-imaging IT management with AI, at up to 45% lower total cost of ownership."

About Symphony SummitAI Symphony SummitAI is a portfolio company of SymphonyAI. SymphonyAI is a group of companies that provide leading AI-centric solutions for transforming the business enterprise by driving revenue growth and operational excellence, for the retail, CPG, healthcare and industrial verticals, and for finance, IT and other key enterprise horizontal functions. Founded by Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, SymphonyAI is one of the fastest growing companies in the business-to-business AI solutions sector with a plan for $400 million in revenue in 2019 and 1,500 employees.

Symphony SummitAI's flagship product, SummitAI, is an advanced, modular solution certified by ITIL and Pink Verify. SummitAI unifies service management, asset management, and operations management in a single, easy-to-use offering. Enterprises and service providers use SummitAI to dramatically reduce cost and complexity of their IT management while improving efficiency, productivity, predictability and control. Leading enterprises across business, financial services, insurance, healthcare, IT and consulting, automobile, manufacturing, aviation and education verticals are delivering better user experience while lowering the cost of managing their IT using Symphony Summit. Website: www.symphonysummit.com

