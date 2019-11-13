International Development News
Ecobank becomes Signatory to UN Principles for Responsible Banking

The six Principles for Responsible Banking1 align the banking sector with the objectives of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

Ecobank becomes Signatory to UN Principles for Responsible Banking
Members of the banking industry of UNEP FI have developed the six Principles of Responsible Banking to refine the business and Environmental, Social and Governance practices in the banking industry. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated ( ETI) (Ecobank.com) is delighted to announce that it has become an official Signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking: a single framework for a sustainable banking industry developed through an innovative partnership between banks worldwide and United Nations Environment Programme's Finance Initiative.

The six Principles for Responsible Banking align the banking sector with the objectives of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. They embed sustainability across all business areas and enable banks to identify where they can make the most impact on the sustainable development of economies and the world. The Principles aim to create a financial sector that serves people and the planet while delivering positive impacts and improving people's quality of life, without compromising that of future generations.

Ade Ayeyemi, Group CEO of Ecobank said: "At Ecobank we take our sustainability responsibilities seriously by continuously ensuring that sustainable practices are established throughout our decision making, management, business activities, and organization. Along with our customer-centric focus and intent to be a trusted adviser, we take a proactive leadership role in sustainability and our decisions and actions always take account of society's goals and Africa's future generations. By subscribing to the six Principles for Responsible Banking we are publicly declaring that we follow the best-in-class sustainability practices that have been adopted by major global banks."

Members of the banking industry of UNEP FI have developed the six Principles of Responsible Banking to refine the business and Environmental, Social and Governance practices in the banking industry. The Principles guide banks in their sustainability stewardship and challenge them to continuously increase their contribution towards a sustainable future.

Ecobank has been a signatory to the UNEP FI since 2009. The Initiative has 274 financial institution members from the Banking, Insurance and Investment industries. Ecobank also serves on the Global Steering Committee (GSC) of UNEP FI.

Ecobank has integrated the UNEP FI framework with its internal Environment and Social Management Systems (ESMS), which was developed on the basis of our engagement with the globally recognised ESG frameworks, such as IFC Performance Standards as well as our association with other financial institutions on their interpretation of environmental and social management as related to the credit review process. Furthermore, as a result of our membership, we are gaining a better understanding of ensuring that projects financed and eligible transactions in the E&S sensitive sectors are developed in a socially responsible manner and reflect sound environmental management practices. The Bank continues to ensure that negative socio-environmental impacts are avoided and where possible the Bank engages the project proponents in establishing a set of corrective mitigating measures.

(With Inputs from APO)

