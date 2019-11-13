International Development News
Development News Edition

Jigsaw Academy, India's number 1 Data Science Training Institute

Jigsaw Academy, a pioneer in emerging technologies and data science training, has been ranked no 1 among the 'Top 10 Data Science Institutes in India 2019' by Analytics India Magazine (AIM) - with an overall rating of 4.82 on 5.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:40 IST
Jigsaw Academy, India's number 1 Data Science Training Institute
Jigsaw Academy. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jigsaw Academy, a pioneer in emerging technologies and data science training, has been ranked no 1 among the 'Top 10 Data Science Institutes in India 2019' by Analytics India Magazine (AIM) - with an overall rating of 4.82 on 5. AIM's annual ranking on data science and analytics training institutes aims at highlighting the best analytics training providers in India. The ranking is finalized after an in-depth analysis and a comprehensive process of vetting through various training institutes in the country.

"Jigsaw Academy regards data science as a necessary life-skill, and their constant endeavour to improve how it is taught has been a consistent factor in what continues to distinguish Jigsaw Academy from other training providers," said Analytic India Magazine. "The academy has successfully blended technology and digital content to deliver optimised learning outcomes for every candidate. The first time we were ranked no 1, we saw that as an achievement, over the year our ambition and commitment has led us to be a top-ranked training institute in new-age technologies," said Gaurav Vohra, CEO and co-founder, Jigsaw Academy.

The institutes were evaluated on the basis of their course content, its comprehensiveness, capstone project, frequency of updating the course content, student to faculty ratio, faculty experience, post-completion engagement, placement assistance and external collaboration to name a few. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Future Group and Dole Packaged Foods announces distribution

Future Group and Dole Packaged Foods Worldwide, a global player in fresh and packaged fruit-based and vegetable products, on Wednesday announced a distribution partnership to expand the latters presence in the country. Under the agreement, ...

U.S. consumer prices increase more than expected in October

U.S. consumer prices rebounded more than expected in October and underlying inflation picked up, which together with abating trade tensions and fears of a recession, support the Federal Reserves signal for no further interest rate cuts in t...

Focus on people as well as profit, business leaders told

Consumers have the power to make companies behave better and look beyond the bottom line, business leaders and activists said on Wednesday, urging a race for the top on social responsibility.Companies need to join a growing global push for ...

Rising U.S. losses from powerful hurricanes flag need for better protection

By Anna Scholz-Carlson LONDON, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Only a few U.S. states are taking significant steps to reduce hurricane risks, as a study this week showed the most damaging storms are now three times as frequent as a cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019