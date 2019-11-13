Jigsaw Academy, India's number 1 Data Science Training Institute

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jigsaw Academy, a pioneer in emerging technologies and data science training, has been ranked no 1 among the 'Top 10 Data Science Institutes in India 2019' by Analytics India Magazine (AIM) - with an overall rating of 4.82 on 5. AIM's annual ranking on data science and analytics training institutes aims at highlighting the best analytics training providers in India. The ranking is finalized after an in-depth analysis and a comprehensive process of vetting through various training institutes in the country.

"Jigsaw Academy regards data science as a necessary life-skill, and their constant endeavour to improve how it is taught has been a consistent factor in what continues to distinguish Jigsaw Academy from other training providers," said Analytic India Magazine. "The academy has successfully blended technology and digital content to deliver optimised learning outcomes for every candidate. The first time we were ranked no 1, we saw that as an achievement, over the year our ambition and commitment has led us to be a top-ranked training institute in new-age technologies," said Gaurav Vohra, CEO and co-founder, Jigsaw Academy.

The institutes were evaluated on the basis of their course content, its comprehensiveness, capstone project, frequency of updating the course content, student to faculty ratio, faculty experience, post-completion engagement, placement assistance and external collaboration to name a few. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)