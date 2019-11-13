International Development News
Nalco posts Rs 28 cr loss in Jul-Sep

  PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 13-11-2019 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 20:50 IST
Nalco posts Rs 28 cr loss in Jul-Sep

National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco) on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 28.25 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 510.55 crore in the year-ago period, the aluminium major said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income of the company declined to Rs 2,420.11 crore during July-September quarter as against Rs 3,131.20 crore in the year-ago period. The company's presence encompasses the entire value chain from bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, power generation to downstream products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

