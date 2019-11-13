Nalco posts Rs 28 cr loss in Jul-Sep

National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco) on Wednesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 28.25 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 510.55 crore in the year-ago period, the aluminium major said in a filing to the BSE.

Total income of the company declined to Rs 2,420.11 crore during July-September quarter as against Rs 3,131.20 crore in the year-ago period. The company's presence encompasses the entire value chain from bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, power generation to downstream products.

