International Development News
Development News Edition

German economy dodges recession with 0.1% expansion in Q3

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 12:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 12:38 IST
German economy dodges recession with 0.1% expansion in Q3

The German economy escaped a recession in the third quarter as output unexpectedly grew 0.1% quarter-on-quarter driven by strong consumer spending, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

On the year, gross domestic product in Europe's largest economy expanded by 0.5% from July through September after a 0.3% expansion from April through June, seasonally adjusted figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed.

Analysts polled by Reuters for the third quarter had expected a 0.1% contraction quarter-on-quarter and a 0.5% expansion year-on-year in seasonally adjusted terms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Revamped Motorola Razr arrives with 6.2-inch Flex View display, eSIM card support

Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility unveiled today the much-hyped Motorola Razr 2019 flip phone with a sleek design that comfortably fits in a palm unfolded or pocket when folded. The reimagined Razr is very different from other foldable phones ...

Camila Cabello appears on Times cover reveals tour,album release date

Singer Camila Cabello dominated the headlines on Tuesday morning Local Time when she revealed December 6 as the release date for her second upcoming album Romance along with that she announced her The Romance tour dates and appeared on the ...

Rahane likely to move to Capitals from Royals

Indias Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be traded to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals before the IPL players transfer window expires on Thursday. Talks are still going on. A decision has to be made before the end of the day...

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh offer prayers at Tirumala

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here on Thursday on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. As we celebrate our first wedding annivers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019