Vodafone Idea shares tumble over 21 pc; hit record low
Shares of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel tumbled up to 21.6 per cent on Thursday amid reports that the the DoT has issued notice to telecom operators to pay their revenue share dues within three months as directed by the Supreme Court. Vodafone Idea plunged 21.62 per cent to Rs 2.90 -- its record low -- on the BSE.
Bharti Airtel also fell 4.88 per cent to Rs 350.50. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued notice to telecom operators to pay their revenue share dues within three months as directed by the Supreme Court, according to an industry source.
The DoT has given option to telecom operators to clear all the dues on self-assessment basis. The Supreme Court in its last month's ruling said, "we give three months' time to deposit the amount, which is due and compliance be reported." PTI SUM
ANU
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Bharti Airtel
- Department of Telecommunications
- BSE
ALSO READ
Nigerian supreme court dismisses appeal against Buhari election win
UPDATE 1-Nigerian supreme court dismisses appeal against Buhari election win
CORRECTED-Nigerian supreme court dismisses appeal against Buhari election win
Fitch places Bharti on 'rating watch negative' on Supreme Court ruling
UPDATE 1-Georgia's supreme court halts execution for man convicted of killing store clerk