MSMEs contribute up to 29 percent of India’s total exports: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways and MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari, inaugurated the 39th India International Trade Fair (IITF) here today. He was accompanied by the Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Shri Som Parkash. The theme for this edition of the Fair is "Ease of Doing Business" inspired by the unique achievement of India of rising up to the 63rd rank on the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index from 142nd rank in the year 2014.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Shri Gadkari said, the country has made good progress in the field of MSMEs. He said MSMEs contribute up to 29 percent of India's total exports. The sector has generated employment to over crore people recently. The Minister described the MSME sector as the growth engine for India's development.

Shri Gadkari called upon the entrepreneurs to come forward with new and fresh ideas on improving designs, reducing costs, and harnessing businesses. He said various States are abundant with rich minerals and raw materials. "The need is to convert them into business and industrial opportunity", he added. The Minister informed the audience that the government is working on setting up new technology training centers for quality production, which is internationally acceptable.

MoS Commerce & Industry Shri Som Parkash, in his address, underlined the importance of the theme of 39th IITF 'Ease of Doing Business' and said, MSME sector has to play an important role in accomplishing the twin targets of doubling the farmers'income by 2022, and making India a Five Trillion Economy. Lauding the Fair, he said, such events help in positioning the 'Brand India' globally. The Minister also praised the idea of banning single-use plastic in the IITF 2019.

IITF offers the opportunity for large corporations, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), non-government agencies, artisans, self-help groups (SHGs), etc. to promote their products and services to a very large sample of potential customers. The fair is an important platform for various central and state government departments and agencies for the dissemination of information on progressive reforms, new schemes and initiatives. It serves as a convergence point for government agencies, private sector enterprises, and non-government institutions that have aligned their activities with the country's development objectives.

Several countries, including Australia, Iran, UK, Vietnam, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Egypt, Hong Kong, and Indonesia, are participating in the 14-day trade fair. This year, the status of Partner Country has been accorded to Afghanistan, while Bihar and Jharkhand are the focus States.

The history of IITF is closely interwoven with India's struggle for socio-economic empowerment and industrialization and its emergence as one of the most rapidly growing and dominant global economies. The Fair has been a unique platform for displaying the entrepreneurial skills and ingenuity of the people of India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

