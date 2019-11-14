Publicis Sapient Named a Leader among Global Digital Experience Agencies

Publicis Sapient, the digital transformation hub of Publicis Groupe, has today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Global Digital Experience Agencies, Q4 2019. Publicis Sapient was among 14 service providers selected to participate in this evaluation.

In addition to being recognized as a Leader, the report highlights Publicis Sapient as the top ranked service provider in the Current Offering category. According to Forrester: "Publicis Sapient tackles transformation with strategy, design, and engineering" and "compared with other service providers evaluated, Publicis Sapient has higher customer adoption and ratings of its customer experience strategy and insights, experience design, product engineering, and technology services."

"We are honored to be recognized by Forrester as a Leader. We believe this recognition reflects the digital experiences we create that enable our clients to exceed their customers' expectations," said John Maeda, Chief Experience Officer at Publicis Sapient. "For just as long as Apple has dominated in design, we've been quietly crafting 'dataful' experiences for our clients that combine consumer insights with new technologies to create transformative business value."

The Forrester Wave™: Global Digital Experience Agencies, Q4 2019 report helps application development and delivery professionals select the right vendor for their needs and recognizes that: "Today and forevermore, a digital experience is the entirety of the relationship that a customer or employee has with your company" and "Digital experiences now echo and support the entire customer journey, either directly through self-service or indirectly through employees."

The report, authored by Ted Schadler, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Forrester, stated: "Reference customers like Publicis Sapient's ability to tie initiatives to broader digital transformation and to foster deep partnerships. One customer said, 'they really look at things from a business value and customer value perspective to drive impact for our business.'" The report also states that "Publicis Sapient is a good fit for companies that need consulting services and experience transformation."

Forrester evaluated each of the 14 service providers against 24 criteria, which were grouped into three categories: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. Each service provider included in the evaluation has a portfolio of digital experience services and the capacity to deliver, global presence and delivery capability, and market leadership and visibility. To view the full report, please visit publicissapient.com.

Publicis Sapient is a digital transformation partner helping established organizations get digitally enabled, both in the way they work and the way they serve their customers. We help unlock value through a start-up mindset and modern methods, fusing strategy, consulting and customer experience with agile engineering and problem-solving creativity. As digital pioneers with 20,000 people and 53 offices around the globe, our experience spanning technology, data sciences, consulting and customer obsession – combined with our culture of curiosity and relentlessness – enables us to accelerate our clients' businesses through designing the products and services their customers truly value. Publicis Sapient is the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe. For more information, visit publicissapient.com.

