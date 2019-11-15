International Development News
Development News Edition

European pilot group demands action over Ryanair sick leave policy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 01:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 01:18 IST
European pilot group demands action over Ryanair sick leave policy
Image Credit: Twitter (@Ryanair)

The European Cockpit Association (ECA) pilot group has urged regulators to take action over what it described as a "safety hazard" caused by Ryanair's approach to flight crews' sick leave, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Europe's largest budget carrier has spent the last two years negotiating improved pay and conditions with its pilots and cabin crew after a revolt by some staff forced it to recognise trade unions for the first time. The ECA, which represents pilots' associations in 33 European countries, said Ryanair adopts a practice of systematically questioning absences due to certified sickness, leading to investigative and disciplinary meetings where staff are threatened with potential dismissal.

Asked about the ECA's concerns, a Ryanair spokeswoman said the airline operates "a standard sick pay scheme, and like all employers, manages absenteeisms". The airline, which has never had a fatal crash and has one of the youngest fleets in Europe, regularly cites safety as its top priority.

The ECA said it raised the issue with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) a year ago but that Ryanair's "problematic approach" to flight crew's sickness has not substantially changed. "In fact, we are concerned that the safety hazard created by this approach remains fully in place, must be considered endemic, and quite evidently is not adequately addressed by the competent national authority: the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA)," the letter dated Nov. 5 said.

A spokeswoman for the ECA confirmed it had sent such a letter to the regulator, the second in a year, and that it was concerned that the safety hazard related to Ryanair's policy remains unaddressed. In the letter, the ECA said it was aware that the EASA raised the matter with the IAA following the initial complaint but that the Irish regulator told one of the ECA's member groups that it was satisfied there was not a systematic issue of crews flying while unfit due to fear of sanction at Ryanair.

The IAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Citing letters sent to staff, the ECA said Ryanair or broker agencies overseeing agency workers used by the airline have gone as far as threatening to halt pilots' career progression, due to their sickness rate.

The pilot group called on the European regulator to ensure the IAA adequately fulfils its safety oversight role by summoning Ryanair to stop the practice of intimidating letters and investigative proceedings and also carry out an independent confidential survey among Ryanair crew.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Huawei, ZTE 'cannot be trusted' and pose security threat -U.S. attorney general

Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp cannot be trusted, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said, labeling the Chinese firms a security threat as he backed a proposal to bar U.S. rural wireless carriers from tapping an 8.5 billion government ...

Rugby-I couldn't turn down Toronto offer, says Williams

Sonny Bill Williams said on Thursday he had not planned to return to rugby league but felt the offer to join Toronto Wolfpack ahead of their debut in Englands top-tier Super League was too good to turn down. The 34-year-old New Zealander, s...

UPDATE 2-U.S. charges two former Herbalife executives in China over bribery scheme -source

U.S. prosecutors criminally charged two former executives of Herbalife Nutrition Ltds Chinese unit with running a decade-long scheme to bribe Chinese government officials to win business and evade regulatory scrutiny, a person familiar with...

UPDATE 1-Google antitrust probe to expand into Android - CNBC

The 50 attorneys general investigating advertising practices at Alphabet Incs Google are planning to expand their antitrust probe into the units flagship Android business, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.Go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019