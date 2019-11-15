International Development News
Development News Edition

FOCUS-Deere workers grapple with fallout from Trump's trade war

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 11:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 11:30 IST
FOCUS-Deere workers grapple with fallout from Trump's trade war

Devin Spencer has been on edge ever since Deere & Co. laid off dozens of his colleagues at its Harvester Works plant in western Illinois due to dwindling demand for farm combines.

He considers himself lucky to have escaped the indefinite layoffs, but has been relegated to a lower-level job with a pay cut. The 29-year-old welder blames America's trade war with China, which has dented U.S. agricultural exports and, in turn, slowed sales of equipment, for his situation. Spencer, who is married with a young son, fears the worst if sales continue to sag and Deere cuts more workers. He is not alone. Hundreds of workers at Harvester Works are facing an uncertain future as a result of the 16-month-old tariff war.

"Orders have sunk so low that I am lucky to have a job," he said. "What happens if we don't get orders? I am out of the door." Deere, the world's largest tractor maker, said last month it had indefinitely laid off 50 employees at Harvester Works, part of 163 layoffs across Iowa and Illinois, adding that each factory balanced the size of its workforce with demand for its products.

Harvester Works' union head David Thompson told Reuters that weeks later the company extended temporary layoffs for another 100 workers at Harvester Works until early January. The workers were due to return to work in November, he said. Another 300 employees have been downgraded to lower-level roles, Thompson added.

Deere has not publicly disclosed the extension of the temporary layoffs or the relegation of workers. The company declined to comment for this story, citing a quiet period before quarterly earnings on Nov. 27. All the layoffs and job shuffles, which Thompson says have affected about 41% of the plant's roughly 1,100 workforce, show how the trade war is hitting the operations of some manufacturers like Deere, regarded as a bellwether for U.S. agriculture and manufacturing.

Last week, Deere told 12 workers at a facility that makes planting equipment just 15 minutes' drive from Harvester Works that they would be laid off indefinitely from early January, the plant's labor union head Heather Keag told Reuters. President Donald Trump's trade war, coupled with poor weather in the U.S. farm belt, has dented the company's earnings and forced it to cut production, as well as trim full-year profit and sales forecasts.

Retail sales of Deere's combines in North America have been falling since May, according to the company which reports figures on a three-month rolling basis. Its rivals are also battling lower sales. 'LOT OF ANXIETY, FEAR'

Trump blames China for hollowing out U.S. manufacturing, and says his tariffs are needed to force a change in the way Beijing does business. He says his measures will ultimately benefit U.S. companies and workers by not only opening up the Chinese market, but also bringing manufacturing jobs back to the United States.

Thompson, who did not vote for Trump, a Republican, agreed some measures were required, but said workers at his facility were bearing the brunt of the fallout. "There is a lot of anxiety, a lot of fear," he said.

The mood was different in early 2018. A nascent recovery in demand had led to healthy growth in orders for Deere's planters and combines. Harvester Works began hiring new workers, said Thompson. But as the trade war began taking a toll on the farm economy, Spencer said farmers started cancelling their orders.

"We could all see the writing on the wall," he said. Deere is not alone. Rival Caterpillar, the world's largest heavy equipment maker, has decided to let go of 120 workers in Texas, for example, while United States Steel Corp has had layoffs in Michigan.

U.S. Federal Reserve reports show American factories are running way below their long-run average production levels and companies are delaying capital spending due to uncertainty over trade policy. U.S. manufacturing activity fell to a more than decade-low in September. Trump, however, said on Tuesday that industries had not been hurt by his administration's trade actions.

Harvester Works is in Illinois, a heavily Democratic state. But some industrial swing states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan that Trump narrowly won in 2016 are now shedding thousands of factory jobs. These states are up for grabs in 2020.

SWEEPING THE FLOOR Deere's shares have gained about 2% since Trump announced a "phase one" trade agreement with Beijing on hopes that more agricultural sales to China would encourage farmers to resume purchases. The deal, however, is still being put to paper.

Thompson worries the agreement will not be enough to help lift demand for his factory's combines. Meanwhile Spencer, the welder, is now sweeping the floor of the plant.

Apart from the psychological impact of doing a less skilled job, the change has reduced his earnings by more than a third. Spencer says he can no longer afford a vacation. When Trump first declared a war on the global trade order last year, he said: "Trade wars are good and easy to win."

However, employees at Harvester Works have yet to see any positives, according to Josh Saunders, who has been moved from a higher-paying welding role to an assembly job. The 37-year-old, who has a wife and two stepsons, is worried losing a job with one of the better employers in the area could force him to sell his house and move away.

"I don't know where this winning is coming from because we are having layoffs, and orders aren't there," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Scoreboard at Lunch on Day 2 of India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test

Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Friday. Bangladesh 1st Innings 150 all out India 1st InningsMayank Agarwal batting 91 Rohit Sharma c L Das b A...

CJI Gogoi issues notices in all case on his last working day in SC

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday issued notices in all the ten cases listed before him, as today is his last working day in the Supreme Court. He is slated to retire on November 17. Justice Ranjan Gogoi was appointed as the Chi...

Agarwal marching on as India reach 188/3 at lunch on Day 2

Opener Mayank Agarwal continued his fine run by inching towards his third Test hundred as India reached 188 for 3 at lunch despite losing skipper Virat Kohli early on the second day of the opening Test here on Friday. India now have a lead ...

CRPF stands at forefront of fight against terrorism: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF is at the forefront of the fight against terrorism. The CRPF is deployed in some of the most challenging operational environments such as Jammu and Kashm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019