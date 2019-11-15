International Development News
Development News Edition

EIB agree to support EUR 6.9 billion of new financing

The new EIB financing includes EUR 1.7 billion of new support for corporate research and development and business investment through direct financing and credit lines with local banks.

  • EIB
  • |
  • Luxembourg City
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 17:24 IST
EIB agree to support EUR 6.9 billion of new financing
The EIB approved more than EUR 1.3 billion new financings to enhance mobile and broadband communications for millions of people in France, Italy, and Hungary. Image Credit: Flickr

The Board of the European Investment Bank (EIB) yesterday agreed to support EUR 6.9 billion of new financing. This includes backing new investment across Europe and around the world to improve communications, renewable energy, sustainable transport, social housing, and education infrastructure.

The new EIB financing includes EUR 1.7 billion of new support for corporate research and development and business investment through direct financing and credit lines with local banks.

The meeting also approved a new Energy Lending Policy to further strengthen the impact of EIB support for energy transition and a new strategy to deliver on the EIB's ambition to increase climate action and environmental sustainability over the next decade.

Improving communications for millions of people across Europe

The EIB approved more than EUR 1.3 billion new financings to enhance mobile and broadband communications for millions of people in France, Italy, and Hungary.

New projects backed by the EIB include the roll-out of ultra-high-speed fiber to more than 5.8 households across France and upgrading the Italian mobile phone network to enable access to high-speed mobile services by 99% of the population.

Accelerating energy transition and scaling up renewable energy

The EIB agreed EUR 1.5 billion of new financing to support renewable energy and energy efficiency projects around the world.

This includes support for new wind farms in Austria and Lebanon, 15 new solar power plants across Spain, as well as small-scale climate action and renewable energy projects in France, Kazakhstan, the South Caucasus, Latin America, and Africa.

New energy network investment to expand electric vehicle charging in Estonia, provision of smart meters in Ireland and more efficient street lighting across Italy were also approved by the EIB board.

Fostering innovation and private enterprise

At the November meeting, the EIB approved EUR 1.6 billion of new direct and indirect financing for corporate innovation and private sector business investment.

This includes lending programs to finance innovation investment with leading local banks in Germany and Italy, support for private equity investment in Spain and Slovakia and schemes to enhance access to finance by local SMEs in Austria and Georgia.

Four new schemes to provide local and foreign currency business financing will help to overcome currency-related investment barriers in Belarus, Ukraine, and Africa.

Transforming sustainable urban transport

2.3 million people living in the Indian city of Bhopal and commuters across France will benefit from the new sustainable transport investment agreed by the EIB.

This will support the construction of the first two metro lines in Bhopal and the provision of 330 electric buses and charging infrastructure to replace diesel buses with zero-emission transport in towns across France.

Strengthening agricultural production

Agriculture and bio-industry investment across Europe will be supported by a new EUR 700 million financing scheme approved by the EIB board. This follows the successful implementation of a pilot agriculture financing programme over the last year.

The EIB also agreed on new financing to support the renewal of agricultural machinery in Spain, agri-food investment in Morocco and upgrading grain storage and transport in Ukraine.

Improving access to social housing and quality education

Households across France and Ireland will benefit from the construction of 80,000 new social housing units to be financed by the EIB in France and new support for energy-efficient affordable housing in Ireland.

The EIB also agreed to finance the construction of 150 new primary schools in Tunisia and upgrading 37 schools, kindergarten and sports centers in Finland.

Enabling sustainable development in vulnerable countries

Projects across the Caribbean that contribute to sustainable development goals will be supported by a new streamlined financing programme approved by the EIB. The Board also approved a new scheme to support projects in Colombia in areas most impacted by recent conflict.

In Brazil, 140,000 households will be connected to clean drinking water for the first time and 300,000 homes benefit from wastewater services under a regional water investment programme backed by the EIB.

EUR 2.2 billion of investment backed by the Investment Plan for Europe

The European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the financial pillar of the Juncker plan will support EUR 2.2 billion of new investment for projects approved by the EIB board.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

NGT seeks list of pvt labs monitoring environment pollution after plea alleges they 'fudge' data

The NGT on Friday asked the Environment and Forests Ministry to submit a list of recognised laboratories and analysts that monitor environment pollution and inform it about their functioning after a plea alleged the poor quality of data gen...

Hand over wanted Indians living in Pakistan if serious about better ties with India: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the relationship with Pakistan remains difficult because it openly practices terrorism against India, and if Islamabad is serious to cooperate with New Delhi, it should hand over the Indians wante...

St Mark's closed as Venice faces more floods

Venice, Nov 15 AFP Another exceptional high tide swamped flood-hit Venice on Friday, prompting the mayor to order St Marks square closed after Italy declared a state of emergency for the UNESCO city. Luigi Brugnaro ordered the iconic square...

Crisis-hit Gammon India delays Q2 results

Infrastructure firm Gammon India on Friday said the publication of its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019 has been delayed as it was undergoing a financial crisis and was facing difficulties in hiring e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019