Esri India inaugurates GIS data management centre in Panchkula

  • PTI
  • |
  Chandigarh
  • |
  Updated: 15-11-2019 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 21:07 IST
Esri India, a leading Geographic Information System (GIS) software and solutions provider, on Friday announced the launch of its latest Global Delivery Centre for GIS data management in Panchkula. This centre will provide GIS data management services to global customers in sectors like power, telecom and government, Esri India President Agendra Kumar told reporters here.

"This centre will also provide a good opportunity for local talent to work on global GIS projects," he added. The facility will host about 150 employees and the company plans to double this number in the next two-three years.

"The use of GIS technology across areas such as smart cities, water management, agriculture, health, education, disaster management, urban development can take India forward on the path of overall development. GIS technology is a key enabler for eGovernance and sustainability," Kumar said. Replying to a question, he said power distribution companies of Haryana are using the company's GIS technology to improve power distribution and cut losses.

"There are 23-24 power utilities in the country and Ersi is working with most of them under Restructured Accelerated Power Development and Reforms Programme for improving the distribution network in the country," he said. Given that pollution has reached alarming levels, particularly in north India, many organisations are using Esri's software to map the reasons behind this spurt.

"The Esri software is helping these companies map stubble burning cases, large construction sites that create a lot of dust and those areas where large vehicular traffic gives rise to traffic jams and pollution," he said.

