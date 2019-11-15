International Development News
Development News Edition

Lebanon to hold state gasoline tender on trial basis - caretaker minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 21:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 21:17 IST
Lebanon to hold state gasoline tender on trial basis - caretaker minister

Lebanon will hold a state tender for 95 octane gasoline next month that will cover about 10% of annual needs, its caretaker energy minister told Reuters on Friday, adding the results would determine whether the state becomes a long-term buyer.

Energy Minister Nada Boustani said the tender was announced after private importers, who mainly procure the country's gasoline, sought to raise prices after being hit by rising dollar costs on a parallel market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Our vision is not limited to forming govt: Gadkari

The vision of the RSS and its affiliated organisations is not limited to forming government but it is more about nation-building, senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said here on Friday. He was speaking at a function organised by the Akhil Bhar...

Telangana: Two women booked for raising slogans for Babri Masjid in Hyderabad

Two women were booked by the police for allegedly unlawfully gathering at Ujalesha Eidgah ground in Saidabad area here and raising slogans for Babri Masjid, police said on Friday. According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday...

NFL-Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely for helmet swing

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been suspended indefinitely for attacking another player with a helmet, the National Football League NFL said on Friday. Garrett, who Cleveland selected with the first overall draft pick in 2...

Ousted ambassador felt 'big threat;' Trump assails her anew

Eds Adding more details, incorporating related series Washington, Nov 15 AP Former US Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch provided chilling detail in Trump impeachment hearings Friday of the big threat she felt upon suddenly being ousted f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019