International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Turkey says it bought Russian S-400s to use them, not put them aside

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 16:28 IST
UPDATE 1-Turkey says it bought Russian S-400s to use them, not put them aside
Image Credit: ANI

Turkey bought S-400 missile defence systems from Russia to use them, not put them aside, the head of the Turkish Defence Industry Directorate said on Saturday, days after talks between President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Erdogan and Trump held talks in Washington on Wednesday to overcome increasing differences between the NATO allies, ranging from Syria policy to sanctions threats over Turkey's purchase of the S-400s, which Washington says pose a threat to its Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets. Washington has warned that Ankara will face sanctions over its purchase of the S-400s, and has suspended Turkey from the F-35 programme, in which it was a customer and manufacturer. It has yet to impose any sanctions on Turkey, which began receiving the Russian systems in July.

In an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Ismail Demir said it was not logical for any country to purchase such systems only to put them aside, and added that Ankara and Washington aimed to tackle the issue. "It is not a correct approach to say 'we won't use them for their sake' about a system that we bought out of necessity and paid so much money for," Demir said. "We have allied relations with Russia and the United States. We have to go on and respect the agreements we signed," he said.

On Wednesday, Trump urged Erdogan at the White House to drop the S-400 systems, but Erdogan later said Ankara could not harm its relations with Russia. He reiterated Turkey's desire to buy U.S. Patriot defences in addition to the S-400s. A top aide to Erdogan said on Friday that Turkish and U.S. officials had begun working as part of a joint mechanism aiming to evaluate the impact of the S-400s on the F-35s.

Demir said the move showed an easing in the position of the United States, and added that Turkey was ready to take measures that will address U.S. concerns over the S-400s after the talks. "As a loyal friend and ally, we have said we were ready to take measures if there are any risks that we have overlooked on this issue," Demir said. "We still believe we can find a middle ground on the S-400 issue, so long as both sides are open."

Demir also said Turkish personnel were continuing their training on the S-400s in Russia, but added that there would be no Russian personnel coming to Turkey to operate the systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

5 Indian students qualify for Oxford Big Read Asia contest

Five students from India are among the finalists of Oxford Big Read Asia Challenge, an annual reading and writing campaign for primary and secondary students. The winners from India are B R Nimeesha from Madurai, Ananya Sheorey, Saara Sen, ...

Rebels in DR Congo kill 14 civilians in revenge for army offensives: local official

Goma DR Congo, Nov 16 AFP Assailants in DR Congo have killed 14 civilians in revenge for army offensives against Ugandan rebel strongholds in the east of the country, a local official said on Saturday.The latest killings, which occurred in ...

West Africa boot camp seeks artificial intelligence fix for climate-hit farmers

Data analyst Fabrice Sonzahi enrolled in a course on artificial intelligence AI in Dakar, hoping to help struggling farmers improve crop yields in his home country of Ivory Coast.He is part of an inaugural batch of students at a new AI prog...

UPDATE 1-Paris police fire tear gas on 'yellow vest' protests anniversary

Paris police fired tear gas in northwestern and southern Paris on Saturday to drive back protesters marking the first anniversary of anti-government yellow vest demonstrations. On the Place dItalie in southern Paris, demonstrators, many cla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019