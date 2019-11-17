International Development News
Development News Edition

CAIT suggests imposition of minimum operating price for products

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 17:51 IST
CAIT suggests imposition of minimum operating price for products

Traders body CAIT on Sunday suggested the government to impose a "minimum operating price" for products, alleging that traders are at the receiving end of a pricing onslaught posed by e-commerce firms and brands in collusion with banks. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written a letter in this regard to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

"Under the circumstances and visualising it as a price war, we suggest it is the high time when the government must step in and enforce the fundamental of Minimum Operating Price (MOP) which is the price consisting of landing price, operational cost and reasonable profit margin and below the MOP no product should be sold in the market," CAIT said in the letter. The traders' body alleged that e-commerce companies and brands in collusion with banks, by charging much lower price than the actual market value are depriving the government of GST and other revenue.

"It is the responsibility of the Brands to advise to their buyers to sell their products at MOP to maintain the market hygiene keeping in mind that retailer should earn at least minimum margin to cover his operational cost and earn very thin margin," CAIT suggested in the letter to Goyal. It said there should be a uniform policy of discounting by brands both for online and offline trade.

"Cash back on credit cards given by the banks should also be made applicable to offline trade. There should not be any kind of exclusivity either for online or offline trade. Upgrade or buyback offer by brands should remain the same for both offline and online trade. All schemes of the brands should be made available to online and offline trade in a transparent manner," CAIT said, arguing that this will create a level-playing field for every player in retail trade. In this context, we suggest that the government should initiate a discussion with all stake-holders on MOP and frame rules for the same, the traders' body observed.

It also suggested that the government should constitute a Regulatory Authority to regulate and monitor all verticals of retail trade including small retail, big retail, e-commerce and direct selling besides MOP, and if anyone wants to offer any scheme, the same should be approved by the Regulatory Authority. "The cash on delivery (COD) in e-commerce should not be allowed and all deliveries in online sale should accept digital payments only. We are sure that it will receive your kind attention and you will be pleased to take necessary action in order to curb unethical and unfair business practices of e commerce companies and restructuring of retail trade of India which is a key to vision of Prime Minister to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024," CAIT said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bolivian interim leader meets UN envoy amid violence fears

A UN envoy met with Bolivias interim president Saturday to find a way out of the countrys political crisis while the world body expressed concern the situation could spin out of control amid a rising death toll. On leaving the meeting with ...

TN trounces Vidarbha, emerges group topper

Tamil Nadu thrashed Vidarbha by 113 runs on Sunday in a Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 cricket tournament here to advance to the super league stage as the group topper. Three teams-Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Kerala- finished...

Indian man arrested for illegally carrying USD 25,000 in Nepal airport

An Indian national has been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport here for illegally possessing huge amount of foreign currency. Satyanarayan Ramacharya, 35, was held when he was about to board a Dubai-bound Oman Air flight on Satur...

UPDATE 3-Saudi Aramco in race for IPO record with $1.7 trillion top value

Saudi Aramco is worth up to 1.7 trillion at the price range set by the oil giant on Sunday, below the 2 trillion sought by Saudis crown prince but putting it in the running to become the worlds biggest IPO.Aramco cannot sell its shares dire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019