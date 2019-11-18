International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares in waiting mode ahead of Fed, ECB events

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 05:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 05:58 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares in waiting mode ahead of Fed, ECB events
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Asian share markets got the week off to a muted start on Monday as jaded investors awaited real evidence on progress in the U.S.-China trade dispute, though sentiment found support from another record close on Wall Street.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.06% in very light volumes. Japan's Nikkei added 0.05%, but remained short of its recent 13-month top. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 eased 0.1%, though that was from historic highs.

Doubts about Sino-U.S. trade talks emerged early last week, although optimism gradually returned as U.S. officials sounded more positive. On Saturday, Chinese state media said the two sides had "constructive talks" on trade in a high-level phone call that included Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

"Markets remain at risk of further short-term volatility given issues around trade, Iran & the Middle East, impeachment noise and weak global economic data," said Shane Oliver head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital. "But valuations are okay – particularly against low bond yields - global growth indicators are expected to improve through next year and monetary and fiscal policy are becoming more supportive."

Wall Street's main indexes closed at record levels on Friday as the S&P 500 scored its sixth straight week of gains. The Dow ended Friday up 0.8%, while the S&P 500 made 0.77% and the Nasdaq 0.73%.

WAITING ON THE FED

In currency markets, the dollar was little changed against its main peers on Monday and well within recent tight trading ranges. Indeed, volatility in the market has been the lowest in decades recently and shows no sign of shifting. The dollar was steady on the yen at 108.72, after bouncing on Friday. Chart support lies at 108.23 with stiff resistance at 109.48.

The euro, likewise, idled at $1.1054 having found support at $1.0987 last week. Investors are awaiting the first major speech by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde due on Friday for clues on future policy. Sterling nudged up to $1.2916 as more polls showed the Tories well ahead in the election race.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was a shade softer at 97.954. The dollar and bonds are likely to be sensitive to minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, set to be released on Wednesday.

"The minutes are likely to reiterate that the U.S. economy is 'solid' and that current monetary policy settings are 'appropriate', which would support the dollar," said Joseph Capurso, a currency analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. However, he noted the soft report on October U.S. retail sales released on Friday suggested previously strong consumption was showing some cracks.

"Any further weakness in consumption could warrant a material reassessment of the outlook by the FOMC. Under our baseline, the FOMC would most likely start cutting interest rates again in 2020," said Capurso. Spot gold was flat at $1,468.45 per ounce as it tracks every passing twitch in risk appetite. Oil prices were supported after Brent touched a seven-week high on Friday.

In early trade, Brent crude futures firmed 2 cents to $63.32, while U.S. crude added 3 cents to $57.75 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Improving road safety to save lives one of many agenda of SDGs: UN chief

Saving lives by improving road safety is one of the many objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the United Nations chief said in his message for the global day set aside for remembering the victims of traffic accidents.N...

RPT-COLUMN-Britain’s politicians would be wrong to undo rail closures: Kemp

The Reshaping of British Railways, published in 1963, made its principal author, Dr Richard Beeching, the most hated civil servant in Britain.Beeching became so notorious his name is still invoked in an election campaign almost 60 years lat...

FEATURE-In war-ravaged Kabul, women throng parks for peace and picnics

The sound of women laughing and singing in public is rare in Kabul, where four decades of war have left a population anxious and on edge as they go about their daily lives - except on Wednesdays, when hundreds of Afghan women head to the pa...

Carr lifts Raiders past Bengals for third straight win

Derek Carr threw one touchdown pass and ran for a second score Sunday afternoon as the Oakland Raiders used a strong defensive performance to hold off the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 17-10. Josh Jacobs rushed for 112 yards on 23 carries and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019