International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares tick higher as China cuts repo rate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 08:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 08:03 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares tick higher as China cuts repo rate
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Asian shares blipped higher on Monday after Beijing surprised markets by trimming a key interest rate for the first time since 2015, stirring speculation that more stimulus was on the way for the world's second-largest economy. China's central bank cut rates on seven-day reverse repurchase agreements by five basis points to 2.50%, a move that nudged the yuan higher while lowering Chinese bond yields.

The news helped Shanghai blue chips recoup early losses to rise 0.3%, though the initial reaction was cautious overall. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also moved 0.3% higher. Japan's Nikkei added 0.38% and was just short of its recent 13-month top. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were all but flat, as were EUROSTOXX 50 futures.

Beijing's policy move added to hopes it might also be more serious about making progress in trade talks with the United States. On Saturday, Chinese state media said the two sides had "constructive talks" on trade in a high-level phone call that included Vice Premier Liu He, U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

"Markets remain at risk of further short-term volatility given issues around trade, Iran & the Middle East, impeachment noise and weak global economic data," said Shane Oliver head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital. "But valuations are okay – particularly against low bond yields - global growth indicators are expected to improve through next year and monetary and fiscal policy are becoming more supportive."

WAITING ON THE FED

In currency markets, the dollar was little changed against its main peers on Monday and well within recent tight trading ranges. Indeed, volatility in the market has been the lowest in decades recently and shows no sign of shifting.

The dollar edged up on the safe-haven yen to 108.81, after bouncing on Friday. Chart support lies at 108.23 with stiff resistance at 109.48. The euro idled at $1.1058 having found support at $1.0987 last week. Investors are awaiting the first major speech by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde due on Friday for clues on future policy.

Sterling nudged up to $1.2923 as more polls showed the Tories well ahead in the election race. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was a shade softer at 97.944.

The dollar and bonds are likely to be sensitive to minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, set to be released on Wednesday. "The minutes are likely to reiterate that the U.S. economy is 'solid' and that current monetary policy settings are 'appropriate', which would support the dollar," said Joseph Capurso, a currency analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

However, he noted the soft report on October U.S. retail sales released on Friday suggested previously strong consumption was showing some cracks. "Any further weakness in consumption could warrant a material reassessment of the outlook by the FOMC. Under our baseline, the FOMC would most likely start cutting interest rates again in 2020," said Capurso.

Spot gold eased to $1,465.67 per ounce as it tracks every passing twitch in risk appetite. Oil prices were supported after Brent touched a seven-week high on Friday. Brent crude futures firmed 2 cents to $63.32, while U.S. crude added 10 cents to $57.82 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. condemns "unjustified use of force" in Hong Kong: senior official

The United States condemned the unjustified use of force in Hong Kong and called on Beijing to protect Hong Kongs freedom, a senior official in President Donald Trumps administration said Sunday, as protesters battled Hong Kong police who h...

UPDATE 6-Security tight at HK university as hundreds of protesters trapped on campus

Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters as they tried to escape a besieged university on Monday while hundreds more pro-democracy activists stayed inside armed with petrol bombs and other weapons awaiting an expected operation to oust...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares tick higher as China cuts repo rate

Asian shares blipped higher on Monday after Beijing surprised markets by trimming a key interest rate for the first time since 2015, stirring speculation that more stimulus was on the way for the worlds second-largest economy. Chinas centra...

Redick helps Pelicans hold off Warriors

JJ Redick scored 26 points and Jrue Holiday added 22 as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Golden State Warriors 108-100 on Sunday night. Rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19, Nicolo Melli had 16, rookie Jaxson Hayes had 10 poi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019