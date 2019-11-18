Spain will extradite Venezuela's ex-intelligence chief to US - High Court document
Spain's High Court said on Monday it will extradite Venezuela's former military intelligence chief to the United States, reversing its earlier decision to refuse the request.
Hugo Carvajal, an ally of Venezuela's late Socialist leader Hugo Chavez, is wanted by U.S. authorities on allegations of drug trafficking. He has previously denied the accusations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
