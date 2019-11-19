Availability of Disney+ on Sony BRAVIA Android TVs announced

Sony today announced the availability of Disney+ on all its Sony BRAVIA Android TVs*. Disney+ offers never-before-seen original feature films, series, short-form content and documentaries from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Sony BRAVIA Android TV customers who sign up to the Disney+ app can stream thousands of movies, series, and episodes the world loves most. Disney+ will launch with key titles including The Mandalorian, the epic first-ever live-action Star Wars series; Lady and the Tramp, a live-action re-telling of the 1955 animated classic; Noelle, an original holiday comedy film starring Anna Kendrick and, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the all-new scripted series set at the real-life East High featured in the blockbuster film franchise.

Aki Hosoda, Head of TV, Sony ANZ said, "We are delighted to be offering Disney+ on our Sony BRAVIA Android TVs. Delivering the best television experience to our consumers is key and we are thrilled to have partnered with Disney to open up an even bigger world of entertainment. Launching with exciting titles such as 'The Mandalorian', we believe the streaming service will be hugely popular with our customers."

Sony BRAVIA Android TV customers can sign up now for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year here, and begin streaming instantly.