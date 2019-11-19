International Development News
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar droops on trade deal outlook, Aussie sent lower by RBA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 11:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 11:25 IST
FOREX-Dollar droops on trade deal outlook, Aussie sent lower by RBA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar nursed losses on Tuesday as receding hopes for a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China hurt demand for the greenback.

The yuan also suffered, touching a two-week low versus the greenback amid doubts about efforts to resolve the U.S.-China trade war. The Australian dollar fell after minutes from a Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting showed central bankers considered cutting rates this month.

There have been high expectations that the United States and China would sign a so-called "phase one" deal this month to scale back their 16-month-long trade war. But the dollar took a hit on Monday after CNBC reported China is pessimistic about agreeing to a deal, which suggests a resolution to perhaps the biggest risk to the global economy remains elusive.

"The dollar tried to break above 109 yen, but it couldn't because of worries about the trade deal," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo. "The Treasury market is starting to reflect similar concerns about the lack of a trade deal," Ishikawa added. "This will keep dollar/yen in a narrow range."

The dollar was a shade lower at 108.62 yen, following a 0.09% decline on Monday. The dollar was quoted at $1.1074 per euro on Tuesday in Asia after falling to the lowest in almost two weeks.

Against sterling, the dollar stood at $1.2956, close to a one-month low. The pound has been buoyed by polls pointing to a victory by the ruling Conservatives in upcoming elections. The dollar index against six major currencies was little changed at 97.808, close to a two-week low.

In the onshore market, the yuan fell to a two-week low of 7.0295 per dollar. Washington and Beijing have imposed tariffs on each other's goods in a bitter dispute over Chinese trade practices that the U.S. government says are unfair.

The tariffs have slowed global trade and raised the risk of recession for some economies. Many economists say the drag on global growth will remain as long as tariffs are in place. Currency traders were also wary of the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump met U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Monday. Trump has repeatedly criticized the Fed for not lowering interest rates enough.

"Everything was discussed including interest rates, negative interest, low inflation, easing, Dollar strength & its effect on manufacturing, trade with China, E.U. & others, etc.," Trump tweeted soon after the meeting, calling the session "good & cordial". In a statement, the Fed said Powell's expectations for future policy were not discussed, but Trump has for more than a year said the Fed was undermining his economic policies by keeping interest rates too high.

Elsewhere in the currency market, the Australian dollar fell 0.16% to $0.6799 and declined 0.26% to 73.82 yen. Australia's central bank "agreed a case could be made" for another cut in the 0.75% cash rate at its November meeting given unwelcome weakness in wages growth and inflation, minutes published on Tuesday showed.

The RBA decided to hold steady, in part because of worries that further easing would harm savers and confidence. The central bank has already cut rates three times since June to an historic low.

The Aussie took a hit last week after data showed Australian employment suffered its sharpest fall in three years in October, underlining the need for stimulus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Hundreds of protesters leave Hong Kong university; about 100 remain

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told a news conference on Tuesday that about 100 protesters remained inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus that has been sealed off by police.Following is the latest news from the protests - 744 p.m....

Time for government to recognise contribution of artistes: Rishi Kapoor

Actor Rishi Kapoor says it is important to recognize the role of artistes and cinema in the country as they have contributed immensely to its cultural, financial growth. The 67-year-old actor completes 50 years in the industry next year.Ask...

UPDATE 1-Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question

Japans lower house of parliament approved on Tuesday a limited trade deal Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed with the United States, clearing the way for tariff cuts next year on items including U.S. farm goods and Japanese machine tools. But...

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 2,123 cr order from Coal India arm

Highway developer Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 2,122.74 crore from Northern Coalfields Ltd, a subsidiary of Coal India, for removal of overburden at a mining project in Madhya Pradesh. In mining, overburden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019