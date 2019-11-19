IDP Education sets up digital campus in Chennai Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI): IDP Education, an Australian Securities Exchange-listed company and a global leader in international education services, launched its new digital campus here on Tuesday. The campus at DLF IT Special Economic Zone would see more than 400 digital and technology experts come together to drive IDP's bold digital transformation vision.

"The launch of our digital campus is a defining moment as we are in a transition from an analogue company to a digital, omni-channel edu-tech organisation," IDP Education CEO Andrew Barkla said in a statement here. He said the digital campus cements IDP's position as a key player in the edu-technology services space in Chennai.

"The digital campus in Chennai will become the engine room that drives our platform innovation and customer-led product design," he said. According to him, the digital campus would also be home to IDP's Academy, which is a talent incubator programme providing emerging digital professionals with an in-house training and development.

"Programmes like the Academy demonstrate our commitment to providing a nurturing environment for our people to develop new skills so they can master the technology advances of tomorrow," he said. The modern space would service IDP's global IELTS network and student services offices across 60 contries.

The campus would be home to some of the Chennai's digital and technology experts as IDP builds a global platform and connected community. IDP's Innovation Hub's chief operating officer Priyatham Rajagopalan said the Academy is IDP's programme that aims to identify talent from colleges and support them to develop new skills in cloud services, enterprise grade solutions, progressive web applications.

Director of IDP Education (digital technology services) Amudha Kannan said , "IDP's investment in attracting new talent providing a work-life balance environment and being a technological and digital leader has been key to the team's success to date. A total of 49 per cent of the team are women. We are proud that we lead not just in the digital and technological space, but also in building an inclusive, diverse workplace," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)