IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said its partnership with Virgin Atlantic, one of the UK's leading airlines, has been expanded to create innovative customer experiences. The strategic technology partnership with TCS, which began in 2004, supporting back-end IT functions, now covers new technology programmes on digital channels, contributing directly to Virgin Atlantic's vision to be the world's most loved travel company, a statement said.

Working with TCS has enabled Virgin Atlantic to identify the next digital innovations, including real-time analysis of data, automated re-fuelling and various proofs of concepts in areas such as voice-enabled bookings, it added. * * * *

Wipro partners University of Oulu to collaborate on 5G/6G technologies * IT services major Wipro on Tuesday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Oulu, Finland, to collaborate in the areas of wireless communications in 5G or 6G technologies.

Under the partnership, the entities will collaborate in the areas of wireless communications in 5G or 6G at GHz, THz and light wave frequencies under the University's 6G flagship programme, a statement said. The University of Oulu is an international science university, which focuses on innovation for the future, wellbeing, and knowledge through research and education.

"The new research partnership between Wipro and University of Oulu regarding 5G and 6G will boost innovation and is an excellent start for the mutually beneficial cooperation between Finland and Wipro. This will also take the innovation corridor partnership between Finland and the state of Karnataka to the next level," Timo Harakka, Minister of Employment, Finland’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment said.

